Beauty

Rihanna Brings Blonde Bombshell Beauty To The Launch Of Her New Fenty Foundation

Our favorite Bajan "it girl" and beauty mogul celebrated her new Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation with sexy blonde hair and a va-va-voom tube dress.

Published on April 27, 2024

Rihanna Celebrates New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna is the epitome of “blondes have more fun.”

The multi-hyphenate mogul and fashion trendsetter rocked the bright hue to the launch of her new Fenty foundation line on Friday, April 26. Her hair and beauty were perfect as she hosted an immersive experience for the Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at L.A.’s 7th Street Studios.

Rihanna has been wearing blonde since last fall – to the shock of some industry insiders and fans – and continues to redefine her shades. (Just last week, the “Umbrella” artist rocked ash blonde hair, styled with bangs, to the release party for the latest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty earthtone colorways.)

Rihanna arrived at the Fenty foundation launch with a blonde hairstyle that oozed ‘Jessica Rabbit.’

Last night’s blonde look appeared slightly darker, with gold tones and some bright panels. Rihanna styled her warmer color with a deep side part, sleek tresses, and a bang that oozed “Jessica Rabbit.”

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Complementing Rihanna’s hair was her Fenty beauty face beat to the ‘gawds. According to the brand’s Instagram page, the Fenty leader chose “#SoftLit Luminous Foundation in ‘335’ applied with the new 145 brush and “We’re Even #FentyConcealer in ‘300N.'”

Get all the beauty details below.

The mother of two, an expert at serving a full lewk, exemplified her event’s “soft illuminating glow” theme by wearing a sexy tube dress in an ivory-sand color. The midi-length garment hugged every part of Rihanna’s curvy body and looked fabulous.

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

What are the details of Rihanna’s new Fenty foundation?

Rihanna’s Fenty foundation launch experience was one of the hottest Friday events in town. Beauty insiders, models, and influencers like Jackie Aina were in attendance for the swanky soiree. All enjoyed cool installations like a wall to “unlock their perfect shades,” vintage skeeball, and music from a poppin’ D.J.

The beauty bash officially introduced the Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, “the biggest launch from Fenty’s complexion category this year. ” According to Glamour, the foundation “offers up a long-wearing, waterproof, transfer-resistant formula that still gives a golden hour-worthy glow and delivers a hit of skincare, too.”

Describing the process of making Rihanna’s new foundation, the brand said in a press release:

 “We spent a long time perfecting the formula for Soft’Lit. To get that perfect amount of luminosity that’s not too greasy, we needed to make sure that the formula not only delivered the right amount of coverage, but delivered skin-enhancing ingredients to brighten and hydrate and mimic the beauty of skin. We created that special level of radiance mixed with the high-performance wear Fenty Beauty foundation is known for.”

