Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

| 05.07.24
Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Last night’s Met Gala honoring “The Garden of Time” brought out the best of the best to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Usher kept the theme going with his lavish Secret Garden after party.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

After the A-list celebrities flocked to the green carpet to show off their interpretation of this year’s theme, inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, they put on their party shoes and headed to one of the various after-parties hosted in the city that doesn’t sleep. Usher, who walked the carpet in a custom Alexander McQueen, quickly changed clothes and headed to his Secret Garden fete in a dapper red velvet suit with an elaborate boutonniere on his jacket.

That man SHARP!

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Usher enlisted D-Nice, the DJ who kept us bumping with Club Quarantine during the COVID lockdown, to set the music vibes for the night, and he did not disappoint. Judging by the smiles in the room, attendees appeared happy to let loose from the buttoned-up Met Gala event.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Celebs like Gabrielle Union and her husband made an appearance alongside designers, actors, singers, and other iconic figures. The contrast between Met Gala ensembles and the after-parties proves that after a night of full-on glamor, folks just want to unwind in comfortable yet stylish threads. The actress traded in her Michael Kors mermaid-style gown for a simple, muted brown dress. 

If you’re just as interested in the Met Gala hoopla as you are in the after parties, then you’ll want to keep reading. Take a look at the stars who attended Usher’s Secret Garden fete.

1. Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party Source:Getty

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea served couple goals at the singer’s Met Gala after party. 

2. Janelle Monae

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party Source:Getty

Janelle Monae showed off her eclectic style in a black and white look designed by Area.

3. Taraji P. Henson

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson kept it simple in an all-black ensemble.

4. Storm Reid

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party Source:Getty

Storm Reid donned a more relaxed look, clad in an all-black ensemble.

5. Usher and Ne-Yo

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party Source:Getty

R&B legends Usher and Ne-Yo at were all smiles at the Secret Garden after party.

6. LaQuan Smith

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party Source:Getty

Designer LaQuan Smith showed off his chiseled biceps in a white wife beater, partnered with a a blue suit.

