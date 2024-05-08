Subscribe
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Does Viral Drea Kelly Dance In New Clip

Beyonce does Drea Kelly's viral "II Hands II Heaven" dance choreography proving the queen always has her pulse on the culture.

Published on May 8, 2024

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

There might be some truth to the Beyoncé burner phone rumors. The Cowboy Carter megastar proved she keeps her pulse on the culture (and scrolls social media like we do) when she posted a playful clip doing Drea Kelly’s viral dance choreography to her song II Hands II Heaven. 

Beyoncé dressed in an American flag-emblazoned jean jacket with fringe, sparkling denim shorts, graphic tee, and cowboy hat while she hit the moves in the simple dance. Beyoncé points to her hips and lets out a joyous giggle when she gets to the sexy shimmy part. It’s cute and proves Beyoncé is always looking and listening.

Drea Kelly Dance

Drea Kelly, who often goes viral for her seductive dance moves at her dance fitness moves, reposted the clip with the inspiration video, and followers are rejoicing for the influencer instructor. Kelly told USA TODAY, “I was like hold on now, Beyoncé’s internet is on to something. And it has taken a life of its own.”

Kelly, a respected choreographer in the industry, offers dance fitness and burlesque classes in Atlanta. Kelly revealed she borrowed from an old dance called the “Percolator” to create the viral 1,2 step. “In Chicago, there’s a dance called the Percolator,” Kelly told Forbes“So this move that everybody sees me doing is actually an old school, house-music dance, and it fits perfectly.”

Beyonce At Coachella

The clip was captured at the Coachella Festival, where the queen showed up to lend her support to Chloe Bailey, who made her Coachella debut.

Beyonce’s Cowboy era has not only spawned viral choreography, it’s broken and set records in music and fashion. Cowboy Carter hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, proving there’s no stopping the queen – incase anyone ever had doubts.

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

