Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

The Savage Fenty mogul slayed in lavish fur coats this weekend at Coachella - is she setting the next fashion trend?

Published on April 16, 2024

rihanna fur Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024

Source: The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna has the fashion girlies in a state of confusion – in a good way. As we enter the warmer months of the year, the Savage Fenty mogul has been seen slaying the streets of Los Angeles in a cold-season staple: Fur.

Attending Coachella’s first weekend, she accessorized two looks with over-the-top fur coats. Just a few days earlier, the “Umbrella” singer went to dinner wearing a cheetah-print mini dress and Louis Vuitton fur purse, leading many fashionistas to compare her fit to the mob wife aesthetic.

HB published a story about the dinner look, highlighting Ri Ri’s mob style and nod to ‘vintage Lil’ Kim fabulousness.’

While Rihanna is known to be a fearless fashion icon who sets trends and plays by her own rules, her latest fur-tastic fits have us asking ourselves, “Is fur this season’s hottest trend?” To answer the question, let’s break down her recent Coachella fits.

Rihanna Maximizes Coachella Fashion With Fur

With three days of Coachella behind us, social media has been abuzz with festival commentary and celebrity-style reviews. Celebrities rocked it, from the performers on stage to the attendees at the parties. And, yes, they have looked fabulous all weekend long.

Stars like Karrueche Tran, Halle Bailey, and Ryan Destiny chose a minimalist aesthetic, while Rihanna slayed in the exact opposite. Pushing the boundaries of spring festival fashion, she adorned two maximalist looks with furs.

The mother of two’s first ensemble included a charcoal grey screened tee, a black leather mini skirt, oversized slouchy leather boots, and layers of silver chains. A larger-than-life cream fur added extra fabulousness to her festival attire.

It’s important to note that Rihanna’s forever bae, A$AP Rocky, also rocked fur. He carried a white fur multicolored Louis Vuitton monogram tote.

Rihanna also wore fur to support A$AP’s stage moment on Day 3. She opted for a pea-green screen tee, boxers, and a tied jacket around her waist. A fur coat and cream boots pulled the layered look together.

Both looks scream “rockstar” and ooze main character energy. Who wouldn’t want to bring these vibes into spring?

While many would argue that Coachella is a fashion-free-for-all where anything goes, the repeated occurrences of the fuzzy fabric have us talking. Rihanna’s style proves anything goes when it comes to fashion.

We make our own rules.

Cozy fur fabrics may not be your thing this spring, but don’t be afraid to take a risk with another style choice. This season, it’s all about unleashing your inner icon and setting your own trends.

Rihanna Looks Like A Goddess In Saint Laurent

