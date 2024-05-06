Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

Fashion lovers, style slayers and trend spotters rejoice! After a year of anticipation, the muva of all fashion events has arrived. The 2024 Met Gala ascended upon the historic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight, and we are gagging!

Throughout the night, we’ve scanned photos, news coverage and insider commentary for glimpses of Hollywood’s A-listers making grand entrances, turning heads and slaying this year’s theme. Some of our favorite stars were definitely outside.

Celebrities representing entertainment, music, sports, arts and more dazzled the green carpet with their interpretations of Anna Wintour’s strict style instructions. The event’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,“ captivated guests. And its corresponding dress code, “The Garden of Time,“ inspired floral fashion, earth tones and fairy-like detailing.

Keep scrolling to see how your celebrity favorites made Met Gala Monday a night to remember.

Met Gala Red Carpet

With the red carpet from fashion’s biggest night closed, we have a round-up of our favorite looks. Like Nicki, several stars brought their style A-game to the A-list soiree.

Scroll to see Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monae, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Tyla and more.