Subscribe
Entertainment

Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother

Ciara has a message for all the mom's out there.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ciara is basking in the glow of her “soft girl era.”

On May 7, the singer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying motherhood with her infant daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, born in December. Donning a curly fro, soft gold eyeshadow, a silver double-plated chain, and black eyeliner, the singer looked content as she breastfed her adorable daughter. 

She completed her relaxed, casual look with natural lip gloss and a white tank top. 

In the caption, the “1,2, Step” artist reminded women that “Motherhood can be your soft girl era too,” drawing upon a widespread cultural trend embraced by women globally that encourages them to set aside the “boss girl” persona and embrace the potency of their femininity, kindness, leisure, and relaxation.

Related Stories

Fans in the comments section applauded Ciara’s crucial message. Singer Melanie Fiona penned, “Motherhood SHOULD always be our soft girl era!!!!!! We just need the world to catch up.”

Another fan noted that women should prioritize finding “the right partner” to help them live the soft girl life to the fullest.

A third netizen on Instagram chimed in, “As a long-time fan, it really touches my heart to see your dreams of having a big family come into fruition! I hope one day you write your story because I know it will inspire so many. Also, we need the tips on manifesting included.”

Ciara is spot-on with her message.

Mothers should embrace the “soft girl” lifestyle as it promotes values such as gentleness, kindness, and self-care, which are essential for their well-being and that of their families. Embracing the trend can provide a sense of balance and promote relaxation amid the demands of motherhood.

Additionally, the soft girl aesthetic encourages mothers to prioritize their own needs and take time for self-care, fostering a positive mindset and overall emotional well-being, reminding them to recharge and pour back into themselves constantly.

We love to see Ciara having a ball in her soft girl era.

 

DON’T MISS…

Celebrities Are Obsessed With The Glossy, Wet Hair Trend, And So Are We: See Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Ashanti, And More

Ciara Says Playing Nettie Was One Of Her ‘Proudest Accomplishments’ Of 2023

RELATED TAGS

Ciara Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
HB Style Squad
Style & Fashion

Introducing… The HB Style Squad Dishes On Their Met Gala Looks

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Entertainment

Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals 7 items
Beauty

Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments

The MET Gala 2024 - New York
Style & Fashion

HB Style Squad: The Best And Worst Met Gala 2024 Looks

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party 6 items
Style & Fashion

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

2024 Costume Institute Benefit- Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion 21 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use 11 items
Shop

11 Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Actually Use

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside
Style & Fashion

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

Trending
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party
Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Hosted A Secret Sexy Pre-Met Gala Cabaret – Get Details And See Who Attended

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California
Beauty

Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby 6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close