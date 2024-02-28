Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Star In New Fenty Beauty Film Teaser

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Set your alarms. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are starring in a new film for Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty. The film drops on YouTube on February 28 at 10 am PT/11 am ET.

Ri Ri announced the short film’s release on social media this week. According to the Bad Gal’s content, the film is titled “Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours.” Sephora is collaborating with the musical couple on the movie.

The teaser gives fans old-school, retro vibes. It features Rihanna and A$AP in moving photo film with black and white and vintage images.

Get a first look at Fenty Beauty’s new film, “Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours.”

The couple looks like they are enjoying themselves on set, smiling and looking adoringly at each other while displaying Fenty products. Rihanna wears a diamond necklace, a black top, and sheer sleeves. When it comes to her fashion look, think “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” meets Barbadian sexiness.

The “Umbrella” star’s hair is styled in a retro coif with sleek edges, molded curls, and a slight bouffant. Her makeup look – filled with Fenty products, of course – gives soft glam topped off with dark rouge lipstick.

A$AP matches his bae’s retro style. In the shots, he wears a black and white button shirt, oversized camel-colored coat, black shades, and short black leather gloves.

Rihanna and A$AP continue to take over the fashion, beauty, and entertainment worlds – together.

The anticipated film reflects Fenty Beauty’s collaboration with A$AP, first announced earlier this year. In January, the rapper showcased Fenty Beauty’s Lux Balm. The campaign ads featured shots from A$AP’s 2023 “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” music video.

While this week’s teaser (and others) have led fans to call for new music, there’s been no indication of songs in the works yet. But, with business partnerships and two beautiful babies, Ri Ri and A$AP are building an empire together.

The couple is in their fashion, music, beauty, and legacy bags. We love to see it.

