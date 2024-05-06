Subscribe
11 Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Actually Use

Published on May 6, 2024

Source: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Imagine if every time a mother received a Mother’s Day gift, she exclaimed,” This is exactly what I needed!”. As a mother, I appreciate the significance of carefully curated gifts on this special day. Yes, it’s the thought that counts, but let’s be honest: mothers deserve to be celebrated with gifts that reflect their interests and likes.

While children’s drawings and DIY cards are always heartwarming, as adults, we have the opportunity to make Mother’s Day even more special. If you’re in a position to spend a little extra on your mother, mother figure, wife, or partner, consider this your cue to elevate your gift-giving game this year. And HelloBeautiful is here to guide you in this endeavor.

Mother’s Day gifts should be affordable, practical, and considerate. The goal is not to break the bank but to present Mom with something she will use and cherish. For example, buying your mother a plant may not be the best idea if she doesn’t have a green thumb. On the other hand, if traveling is her thing, then a cute tote bag is right up her alley.

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

These days, mothers have evolved into multifaceted human beings delving into self-care, entrepreneurship, fashion, and more. Gift ideas are endless, but with all of the Mother’s Day advertisements inundating our inboxes and social media timelines, gift shopping for this momentous occasion can be daunting. But we’ve got you covered. Let’s get Mom a gift that won’t be tossed into the storage room only to be brought out when the giver comes around.

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

 

1. For the Mom Who Is A Fashionista

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Denim is in (always), and what better way to honor the trend than by gifting your mother this stylish denim bag? If she loves a good slay, she will appreciate this purse. It’s versatile and will add spunk to any of her outfits. 

Shop Now

2. For The Mom Who Loves Athleisure Wear

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of SECONDLEFT

If your mother is always on the go, why not gift her a pair of quality leggings that she will fall in love with once she slides them up her leg? These luxury leggings feature a high waistband, sweat-wicking fabric, and a glute-contouring design. 

Shop Now

3. For The Organized Mom

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Be Rooted

This gorgeous notebook and padfolio combination is for the mother who loves to write. Give her the gift of mental wellness, journaling, and organization so that Mom can release, manifest, and keep up with her daily tasks. 

Shop Now

4. For The Mom Who Is All About Self-care

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of 111 Skin

Add these eye masks to her collection if your mother is into facials, skincare, etc. The Cryo De-Puffing Masks help to revitalize, reduce swelling and brighten so that your favorite girl can at least look like she got a full 8 hours of beauty sleep.

Shop Now

5. For The Mom Who Loves To Exercise

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Google

Get Mom motivated to work out with this Fitbit Charge 6 watch. She will be excited to walk and count her steps or sign up for a yoga class with this cool health tracker. 

Shop Now

6. For The Mom Who Always Smells Good

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

If your mother is always smelling good enough to eat, this fabulous tote bag full of scents is a gift she will appreciate. This Bath & Body Works gift set consists of body Lotion, body wash, fine fragrance mist, wallflowers fragrance refill, butterfly trio wallflowers Plug and a 3-wick candle. And, to top the gift set off, the tote is reusable!

Shop Now
  • Product comes inside a reusable tote bag

7. For The Mom Who Religiously Drinks Coffee/Tea

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Cecilia's House

Most mothers love their hot beverages in the morning. Therefore, a glass mug with the affirming message, “It’s A Beautiful Day to be a Black Woman,” is the ideal gift that will have her sipping confidently.

Shop Now

8. For The Mom Who Rocks Hats

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Mother Hats

A cute trucker hat that celebrates mothers by empowering them to feel strong and beautiful is a great gift for Mother’s Day. When she wears the hat, she will be reminded of her strength and your adoration for her. 

Shop Now

9. For The Sneaker Head Mom

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Goat

Moms deserve cute shoes, too! These ASICS Gel NYC Smoke grey sneakers will have Mom hitting the streets in style. Not only are they fresh, but they are also comfortable – providing her with foot support and style. 

Shop Now

 

10. For The Moms Who Prioritize Skin Care

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of My Glow With Flo

Give Mom the gift of great skin with this Bare Organic Shea Butter. Filled with natural ingredients that are antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory, her skin will be nourished and hydrated, and she will thank you. 

Shop Now

11. For The Mom Who Values Convenience

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use Source:Courtesy of Door Dash

This Mother’s Day, DoorDash is giving Moms a chance to win free babysitting for an entire year! While gifts are always welcomed, there’s nothing like having time to yourself as a mother. Click here to enter your mother in the drawing. And while you’re on the site, get her a gift card so that she can order take out or send herself some flowers!

Shop Now

