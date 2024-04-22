Monica Family Ties

Subscribe
Monica is centerstage as the matriarch of our May Mother’s Day cover. With her tribe thriving, a new man, and the lessons she’s learned throughout her transcendent career, everything has culminated in this moment, she is more than “ready” for what this stage of her life has to bring.

Go behind the scenes of Tia Mowry’s June/July HelloBeautiful cover shoot at Topanga Acre Studios. in this exclusive clip.

For our ‘Truth’ issue, we spotlight Tia Mowry. The beloved actress, stylista, and 4U businesswoman – opens up about her five-year journey through grieving, healing, and rediscovery in our June/July ‘truth ’issue. 

Watch as Tia seamlessly transitions through looks with her signature effervescent smile. And keep scrolling for all the looks from her editorial spread.

As a career-oriented mother of two, I always try to take bits and pieces from other mothers who have successfully balanced careers and motherhood. The nature of my job allows me to chat with high-caliber celebrity women who have managed to push the culture forward while raising children. Monica Denise Arnold is one of them. How the “So Gone” singer has made chart-topping classics, raised four kids, and gotten finer with time should be applauded and studied. 

Monica has been the soundtrack to love for decades. She made her debut in 1995, stamping her name in our R&B lexicons with music that sounded like our struggle. Monica has always been relatable and it’s one of the reasons she is so successful. 

When I spoke to Monica I was soothed by her warm voice as we talked about everything from motherhood, having to fight to get “So Gone” released, to the man in her life who makes those lyrics feel like a distant memory. Monica has put so much of herself into her music – her trials and tribulations have been socially documented in classic discs like the Missy Elliott-produced After The Storm. All of which makes her our best friend in our head. If it feels like we’ve grown up together, it’s because we have. 

Our Mother’s Day cover is so special because it is a stunning portrait of Monica and her children serving lewks the only way they know how. As she continues to sing the house down in Gag City on the “Pink Friday 2, tour, we’re putting the beloved artist and matriarch centerstage while we give her flowers. Enjoy!

Photographer: Dalvin Adams 

Editorial Director: Shamika Sanders

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

VP of Content: Kirsten West Savali

Digi Tech: David Morico

Photo Assistant: Elvis Piedra

Makeup Artist: Eva Kim 

Hair Stylist:  Alonzo Arnold

Wardrobe Stylist:  Jeremy Haynes

BTS Video: Khomari Flash, Clifford Johnson, Shakur Harrison 

Creative Director: Jordan Benston

Production Company: The Oracle Media

Production Team: Maisha Peace, Brooke Langley, Kyree West, Jasmine Hardy, Tyanna Seton 

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

