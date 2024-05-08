Subscribe
Celebrity

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’

Skai Jackson and her mother, Kiya Cole, were twinning on the cover of 'Deeper Than Hair Magazine.'

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Skai Jackson, Kiya Cole, Deeper Than Hair Magazine, Hair, Instagram

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

Skai Jackson and her mother, Kiya Cole, graced the cover of Deeper Than Hair Magazine’s Mother’s Day issue and the pair were twinning! 

A photo carousel shared to Deeper Than Hair Magazine’s Instagram page May 3, captured the former Disney star and her mother posing for the front cover of the beauty magazine sporting stylish denim ensembles pulled together by celebrity wardrobe stylist DeVonte Elijah.

Jackson and Cole rocked their hair in an elaborate updo fashioned to look like a rose budding out of their natural tresses. The mother and daughter duo paired the look with silver heels and matching accessories.

Inside the feature, Cole and Jackson spoke about their inseparable bond. Cole, who gave birth to her famous daughter in April 2002, revealed that her whole world changed when she became a mother.

“Being a mother changes your whole outlook on how you move in life.” 

Jackson confessed that during her childhood, she struggled to comprehend why her mother worked tirelessly to support her and her siblings. However, now that she’s “older,” the Hollywood celeb deeply appreciates the love, discipline and care her mother has dedicated to her throughout the years.

“I understand a lot of the things that she did and the sacrifices she made for me, I get it now,” Jackson said. 

Skai Jackson and Kiya Cole

Jackson loves going to the salon to get a good silk press, but she’s careful about over doing the style. 

“Once I get my hair done, I don’t press my hair anymore until my next wash day. And if it gets dirty, I’m putting my hair in a banana clip or keeping it in a bun,” the actress, who recently snagged a brand ambassador role with Cantu Beauty, said. 

Cole adores sporting short hair. As a mother of three, it holds significance beyond mere style—it’s apart of her personal expression.

“I always feel fearless with my short hair. And I’ve been short since the early ‘90s,” she revealed. 

Go behind the scenes of Jackson and Cole’s Deeper Than Hair Magazine photoshoot below.

DON’T MISS…

Skai Jackson Looked Snatched At The 2023 ‘Variety’ Power Of Young Hollywood Event In This Sassy Two-Piece Look

10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet

RELATED TAGS

Kiya Cole Newsletter Skai Jackson

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Cardi B Claps Back At Former Vogue Editor After Met Gala Red Carpet Interview

81st Golden Globe Awards - Viewing Party
Celebrity

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Does Viral Drea Kelly Dance In New Clip

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut At 19

HB Style Squad
Style & Fashion

Introducing… The HB Style Squad Dishes On Their Met Gala Looks

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Entertainment

Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals 7 items
Beauty

Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments

The MET Gala 2024 - New York
Style & Fashion

HB Style Squad: The Best And Worst Met Gala 2024 Looks

Trending
Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party 6 items
Style & Fashion

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

2024 Costume Institute Benefit- Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion 21 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use 11 items
Shop

11 Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Actually Use

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside
Style & Fashion

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party
Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close