Subscribe
Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off the latest from her Savage X Fenty collection.

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

Nobody rocks nude like Rihanna!

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, May 5, to show off the latest from her Savage X Fenty collection, and we’re swooning. In a sensual video, Rihanna posed in a nude, mesh one-piece from her brand’s latest Signature Script collection. Called the Signature Script Underwire Teddy, the sexy undergarment in the Sweet Latte Nude color hugged all of the “Umbrella” singer’s curves in the most perfect way.

“I was desperate for a nude,” Rih Rih said in the short video of the ensemble. “I go in between nudes when I get tanned or when I’m a little paler.”

She continued, “It’s hard to find a nude that you can carry through and that range of shades. And I found my signature script.”

The beauty shared the video on her IG feed along with the most perfect caption – “looking for nudes,” she wrote. Check it out below.

The underwire lingerie is also said to come in shades Black Caviar and Island Breeze Blue and currently retails for $69.95. Of course, we’re all looking forward to adding this to our collection!

But that’s not all we’re looking forward to from the Bad Gal. As Met Gala Monday swiftly approaches, fans are eagerly waiting for what the fashion queen will wear to the annual event, even though she’s promised to keep it a bit more lowkey this year.

During a recent interview with Extra, the singer revealed that she will be keeping her outfit “real simple” for the fashion extravaganza but plans to go all out with her glam. “It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” the singer explained. “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.” She then jokingly added, “I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

Whatever the songstress chooses to wear for the event, we already know that she’ll be on top of our best dressed list!

DON’T MISS…

6 Times Rihanna Proved That Blondes Have More Fun

Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter rihanna

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
The MET Gala 2024 - New York
Style & Fashion

HB Style Squad: The Best And Worst Met Gala 2024 Looks

Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party 6 items
Style & Fashion

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

2024 Costume Institute Benefit- Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion 21 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use 11 items
Shop

11 Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Actually Use

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside
Style & Fashion

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party
Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Hosted A Secret Sexy Pre-Met Gala Cabaret – Get Details And See Who Attended

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California
Beauty

Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna

Trending
HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby 6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Explains Why She’s Saving Her Met Gala Outfits

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala
Entertainment

Ciara And Kelly Rowland Exude Sisterhood And Style In Beverly Hills

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close