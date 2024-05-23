Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cassie Ventura breaks her silence regarding the recent assault video released by CNN, which shows her ex-boyfriend, disgraced media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, punching and kicking her in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel.

Cassie says her situation with Diddy “Broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

In a post, the 37-year-old singer penned a heartfelt message thanking everyone for their support and imploring the public to believe victims when they speak up for the first time. ”Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” she said.

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie,” she concluded.

The Diddy assault video exceeds the statute of limitations

This is Ventura’s first and only statement since the filing of her lawsuit against Diddy on November 16, which he settled just 24 hours later. The suit details years of abuse, including details from the assault captured on the InterContinental surveillance video.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, Diddy cannot be charged for his actions in the video because it exceeds the statute of limitations.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services,” the LA DA office explained.

Since the video’s release, various celebrities have come forward in support of Ventura, including Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Misa Hylton. As people continue to extend their support to the singer, the former Circoc owner continues to garner criticism from his peers. New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he will consider rescinding the key to the city, an honor Diddy received last September.

