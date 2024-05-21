Subscribe
Celebrity

Misa Hylton Reacts To Diddy’s Leaked Assault Hotel Video

The ex-girlfriend of the disgraced media mogul expresses empathy towards Cassie following the release of the hotel video showing Diddy physically assaulting her.

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Celebrities continue to react to the egregious hotel video of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Misa Hylton, former girlfriend of the disgraced media mogul and mother to his first-born son, Justin Combs, is the most recent person to share empathy for Ventura while speaking up for the children, whose futures are undoubtedly affected by their father’s deplorable lifestyle.

Hylton shared two photos of Diddy’s children. In the first slide, Quincy, 32, is pictured with his brothers, Justin, 29, and Christian Combs, 26. In the second slide, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16, pose with their sisters Chance, 17, and Love, 1. 

Misa Hylton speak out regarding the Diddy hotel video

Related Stories

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.

These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them,” the fashion designer wrote.

“Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it,” she continued.

Hylton and Diddy began dating in the early 90s. The welcomed their first child together, Justin Combs, in December 1993. The couple split shortly after, but they remained close. The fashion designer is the first of four women to have children with the former Revolt owner. This isn’t the first time Hylton used her platform to public shame Diddy for his actions. When Justin was arrested for DUI in June 2023, she took to her Instagram stories to share her disgust.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” she added.

Diddy’s children are trying to maintain a sense of normalcy

The tight-knit siblings are doing their best to resume life as normally as possible. Still, their lives were forever shifted the day Ventura filed the bombshell lawsuit that accused Diddy of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, and more. D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance recently attended their prom, while the other siblings attempt to maintain a low profile.

Judging from Hylton’s posts, she’s aware of Diddy’s antics, witnessed them, and likely fell victim to them. As she watches the empire crumble, she plans to stay committed to the innocent children who have become collateral damage in Diddy’s downfall.

DON’T MISS…

8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Misa Hylton Blasts Diddy Following Their Son Justin Combs’ Recent DUI

RELATED TAGS

diddy Misa Hylton Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
"Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

2022 Revolt Summit
Politics

Fans Slam Amber Rose For Endorsing Donald Trump

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals
Celebrity

Misa Hylton Reacts To Diddy’s Leaked Assault Hotel Video

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Relationships

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas 7 items
Style & Fashion

HB Weekend Style Roundup: JT Takes Her ‘Pretty Privilege’ To The Bahamas, Heating Up The Sand & Stage

diddy and cassie hotel video 8 items
News

8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Jessie, D'Lila, Twinning, Sean Diddy Combs, Prom, Kellie Ford
Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
Hair

Hot Girl Hair: See Megan Thee Stallion’s Big, Blonde, and Bold Afro Take Center Stage

Trending
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Saweetie Gets The Girls Ready For Summer With Her New Single ‘Nani’

2024 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

LeToya Luckett Shuts Down The Red Carpet (Multiple Times) As Co-Host Of The 2024 Black Music Honors Awards

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Athletes

Beauty & Brains: Angel Reese Graduates From Louisiana State University

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
Pop Culture

Ashanti And Nelly Reflect On Mother’s Day: ‘Yeah Yeah I Know I’m Late’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close