Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

The Grammy winner goes full-blown Janet Jackson in "Alright," channeling iconic synchronized dance routines that ruled the 80s and 90s.

Published on June 11, 2024

Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch Of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Today, Victoria Monet dropped the music video for “Alright,” the next single from her debut album, Jaguar II. The video, which has sparked a social media frenzy, takes us through a vibrant dance party filled with energetic moves and stunning visuals.

The second single to drop since her viral hit “On My Mama,” the song and corresponding video is like a gift to us all. Her video is everything we needed but didn’t expect.

RELATED: Victoria Monét Rubs Lotion Over Her Hunky Boyfriend John Gaines, Sends TikTok Into A Frenzy

Victoria Monet goes full-blown Janet Jackson.

Victoria goes full-blown Janet Jackson in “Alright,” channeling those iconic synchronized dance routines that ruled the 80s and 90s. Her video – a modern dance party – also gives us TLC, Paula Abdul and Michael Jackson vibes. Think sharp moves, flawless formations, and all the fierce energy you’d expect from a true performer.

Victoria’s “Alright” is three minutes and thirteen seconds of pure talent, artistry, beauty, and poise. The transitions are smooth, the outfits are slaying, the scenes are eye-catching, and the vibe is retro and relevant.

One way Victoria masterfully displayed both was in the video’s outfits. She opens the video in a silver hooded body-hugging one-piece, a futuristic nod to her unique style. She struts in the middle in a crisp black and white suit, symbolizing her confidence and power (and nodding to the Jacksons). And she closes out the song in a silver and white sheer set while drenched in water, a playful yet sexy choice that perfectly matches the song’s modern vibe. Her slays both fit the song’s scenes and made us gag.

Victoria Monet’s new video is a gift for the culture and a reminder of how fly music videos can be.

In the 20 or so hours since ‘Alright’ was posted on YouTube, fans have been in awe, sharing clips, commenting on social media blog sites, and praising Victoria as an instant culture classic. But the instant support is not surprising.

Victoria’s music video is a much-needed reminder of the importance of videos in the proliferation of Black music and culture. Her content is a return to the glory days of expertly crafted music videos, and we’re here for it.

Victoria Monét Rocks A Mullet On The Cover Of DAZED Magazine

Victoria Monét Is Ready To Make New Music: ‘I’m Feeling Very Inspired!’

Black Music black music month janet jackson Victoria Monet

