Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Rapper Trina’s Pink And Purple Ombre Dress Is The Perfect Hot Girl Summer Maxi

The 'baddiest chick' brings bright and bold style to the American Black Film Festival.

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
UNCENSORED Live With Rapper Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival

Source: Alekandra London / Getty

Who’s bad? Rapper Trina is – and her most recent Miami fashion slay is, too.

The ‘Baddest Bish’ brought her signature bold style to the red carpet this week at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF).  Attending TV One’s Trina Uncensored, she turned heads with a vibrant fashion choice that is perfect for the haute summer months. 

Talk about bringing the heat!

RELATED: Trina Shines Like A True Rock Star In Mugler Bodysuit & Leggings

Trina is one of the latest stars to appear with TV One’s hit series Uncensored. The show explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, providing first-hand accounts of their successes and obstacles. The ABFF event offered fans an exclusive live edition with the sexy femcee herself. On stage, Trina shared her experiences in the music industry as a leading voice in hip-hop and opened up about challenges, personal loss, and triumph.

Trina dazzled throughout the event in a striking pink and purple ombre maxi dress we loved. The slightly oversized garment featured a relaxed fit, a high collar, short sleeves, and a flowy skirt.

UNCENSORED Live With Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival

Source: Alekandra London / Getty

She topped off her look with a purple Chanel handbag, hoop earrings, and a sparkling necklace. The Southern-born lyricist wore her hair sleek and long in a buss-down middle part. The perfect blend of comfort and high fashion, Trina looked ready to slay the Miami stage and beach.

Rapper Trina’s ‘ABFF’ fit is the perfect preview for summer maxi style.

Summer is the season for bold colors, carefree vibes, and effortless style. And Trina’s fit captured embraced all three. Her eye-catching dress was an inspirational moment for all the fashion girlies  flattering a variety of body types and styles.

Trina’s appearance at the film premiere not only highlighted her fashion prowess but also underscored her influence as a style icon in the entertainment industry. We continue to gag about her fashion and impact on hip-hop, entertainment, and culture.

Trina will forever be the ‘Baddest Bish.’

RELATED

Trina Celebrates Her 5th Annual ‘Trina Day’ In Miami

Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit

RELATED TAGS

American Black Film Festival Newsletter trina

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Britni Ricards
Beauty

Cota Skin Founder Britni Ricards Has A 24K Approach To Black Skincare

UNCENSORED Live With Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Rapper Trina’s Pink And Purple Ombre Dress Is The Perfect Hot Girl Summer Maxi

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation with Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles
Style & Fashion

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation With Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles

Jackie Aina X Crown Royal
Lifestyle

Jackie Aina Fuses Advocacy And Luxury With Her Latest Candle Collaboration

The 34th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Happy Father’s Day! 7 TV Dads We Love

'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams Twirls At The Tribeca Film Festival In A Tulle Tennis Skirt

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Used Fenty Hair Products To Style Her Natural Curls

Trending
World Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Inside Out 2" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Ayo Edebiri’s Cool Capris Are This Season’s Must-Have Staple Fashion Piece

Joce Blake and Zerina Akers
Lifestyle

Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Shares How She Finds ‘The Good Stuff’ In Fashion And Life

Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch Of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss
Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lifestyle

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Serves Luscious Curls At The Fenty Hair Launch Party

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close