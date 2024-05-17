Subscribe
News

Horrifying Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Physically Attacking Cassie In 2016

CNN obtained horrifying surveillance footage of Diddy physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel.

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Diddy and Cassie

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Surveillance footage of Sean Diddy Combs physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, in 2016 at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, has been released on CNN.com. The horrific clip shows Cassie walking down the hall to the elevator bank before Diddy attacks her from behind, knocking her to the ground, kicking her, and attempting to drag her down the hall in his towel. Cassie resists and is seemingly at one point he sits down and violently throws objects at her while she seeks coverage off-camera.

The 2016 footage corroborates Cassies now-settled federal lawsuit, which she filed in November. Cassie’s lawyer released this statement,

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

It took only a day for Diddy to settle the shocking lawsuit that detailed years of inhumane physical and sexual abuse. Diddy claimed it wasn’t an admission of guilt leaving some fans and some of the entertainment world polarized. Celebrities like Stevie J and Meek Mill came to Diddy’s defense, and are silent.

Cassie specifically referenced the incident in her bombshell lawsuit. According to Ventura’s lawsuit, the incident occurred “around March 2016.” According to Cassie’s lawsuit, Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Diddy blatantly denied Cassie’s accusations in a statement by his lawyer but footage proves otherwise.

Diddy’s House Raided

diddy in a suit

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

Amid human trafficking investigations, federal agents recently raided Diddy’s LA home, and his sons were detained on the scene. Rumors ran rampant that Diddy tried to escape to Antigua when it all went down.

In a statement released following the raids, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

Diddy’s arch enemy 50 Cent took to social media to further hold the mogul accountable for his actions. Diddy maintained his innocence as of three days ago, posting a message on Instagram, “Time tells truth.”

Diddy reportedly paid $50,000 for the footage. He has not commented on the video.

RELATED STORIES:

Cassie Files Disturbing Lawsuit Against Diddy

Misa Hylton Blasts Diddy Following Their Son Justin Combs’ Recent DUI

RELATED TAGS

cassie diddy Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
US-COURT-ASSAULT-RAP-SEANCOMBS
News

Horrifying Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Physically Attacking Cassie In 2016

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023
Entertainment

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

Oversight Report on Trump
News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reads Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Filth Over ‘Fake Eyelash’ Comments

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 16, 2024
Hair

Rihanna’s Blonde Girl Era Just Inspire Our New Summer Look

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Celebrity

Cardi B Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ In A Distressed Lime Green Ombre Bodysuit We Love

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Pop Culture

Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! Celebrating A Fashion Icon, Global Sensation & Boss Babe

2024 Dreamville Music Festival 7 items
Music

2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations

2024 Strength Of A Woman Summit
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT

Trending
Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor
Entrepreneurship

Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor Talks Aiding Image Architects, Entrepreneurship And More

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami’s Latest Look Is Giving Vintage Lil’ Kim Vibes And We Are Here For It

NYC “Queen of R&B Tour” Dinner -SWV & Xscape
Entertainment

Xscape And SWV Celebrate Their ‘Queen Of R&B’ Tour At Brooklyn Chop House

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
Style & Fashion

Is ‘Western Glamour Girl’ An Official Style Aesthetic Yet? If Not, Thanks To Queen Bey, It Should Be

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close