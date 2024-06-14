Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

The new salon owner remains 'gone with the wind fabulous.' But is she gone from the show?

Published on June 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
kenya moore BravoCon 2023

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Has Kenya Moore been kicked off the Real Housewives of Atlanta? According to some blog sites, rumor mills, and news coverage, possibly so.

The new salon owner finds herself in a public firestorm after reports of her alleged ill-intentioned behavior against a fellow RHOA cast member. Several sources say Kenya put up sexually suggestive pictures of up-and-comer Brittany Eady at her event last week without Brittany’s approval.

RELATED: Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

‘RHOA’ insiders say Kenya Moore is suspended,  Season 16 taping reportedly continues.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”

Brittany was reportedly not present at the salon opening. And, Page Six says ‘the recipient’ of the alleged sexual act in the images remains unidentified.

In true Bravo franchise fashion, as the number of days since the incident increases, so does the drama. That’s right, the tea is hot, the shade is being thrown, and the court of public opinion grows.

Kenya denies involvement saying ‘she’s not going anywhere.’ Brittany Eady expresses hurt.

Kenya vehemently denies the accusations. “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” the Twirl Team member wrote on Twitter/X on June 8.

More recently, she reportedly jumped on Instagram Live to directly address reports. Atlanta’s WSBTV reports that on June 14 she told fans, “The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it. Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else.” She continued to ask fans to support her.

“I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write.” Kenya reportedly snapped back.

Brittany, on the other hand, has expressed hurt regarding the incident. In a disappearing Instagram Story, she reportedly posted, “It’s ever a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle that I never met.”

Other episodes of this RHOA drama include alleged threats on Kenya’s life– Brittany and other sources say she doesn’t own a weapon – and leaked audio where Kenya allegedly described Brittany as an ‘escort.’

Whew, chile! To paraphrase fellow Atlanta Peach Marlo Hampton, this story ‘today drained us.’

Let’s be clear: Tearing down fellow Black women is never appropriate.

Season 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has yet to air, but the twists, turns, and trouble seem to be already brewing. While some fans have shrugged off the rumors and classified them as fodder for better storylines, others point to deeper issues.

Let’s be clear: Tearing down fellow Black women for clout (or any reason for that matter) is never appropriate. No matter what industry we are in, supporting each other should always be our main priority.

Despite the story’s outcome and the truth about who did what, the situation is a timely reminder of the pressures Black women face on reality TV. We’re often expected to be loud, dramatic, over-the-top, and messy for entertainment value. But this stereotype can be damaging and culture cursing, perpetuating negative images of Black womanhood.

We hope both RHOA stars can come together, get to the truth, apologize where appropriate, and move on.

RELATED TAGS

Kenya Moore Newsletter Real Housewives Of Atlanta

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
BravoCon 2023
Style & Fashion

Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

Britni Ricards
Beauty

Cota Skin Founder Britni Ricards Has A 24K Approach To Black Skincare

UNCENSORED Live With Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Rapper Trina’s Pink And Purple Ombre ‘Fit Is Perfect For Looking Good While Staying Cool During Hot Girl Summer

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation with Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles
Style & Fashion

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation With Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles

Jackie Aina X Crown Royal
Lifestyle

Jackie Aina Fuses Advocacy And Luxury With Her Latest Candle Collaboration

The 34th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Happy Father’s Day! 7 TV Dads We Love

'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams Twirls At The Tribeca Film Festival In A Tulle Tennis Skirt

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look

Trending
Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Used Fenty Hair Products To Style Her Natural Curls

World Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Inside Out 2" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Ayo Edebiri’s Cool Capris Are This Season’s Must-Have Staple Fashion Piece

Joce Blake and Zerina Akers
Lifestyle

Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Shares How She Finds ‘The Good Stuff’ In Fashion And Life

Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch Of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss
Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lifestyle

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close