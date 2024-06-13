Subscribe
Rihanna Used Fenty Hair Products To Style Her Natural Curls

Rihanna's curly natural hair was poppin' thanks to products featured in her new Fenty Hair line.

Published on June 13, 2024

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals, Rihanna, Fenty Hair

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Fans are still buzzing about Rihanna’s breathtaking natural hair, showcased at the Los Angeles launch of her new brand, Fenty Hair, on June 10. Demonstrating her business acumen, the billionaire mogul and singer highlighted her brand’s powerful items by styling her natural curly fro with various products from the Fenty Hair line, according to a press release.

Check out the Fenty Hair Products Rihanna used to achieve her look

To maintain her luscious golden brown curls and ensure they remained hydrated and vibrant, the “Umbrella” singer relied on a regimen featuring products from her brand, Fenty Hair, beginning with the Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo. She then applied Fenty Hair’s The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment to help restore damage.

To define her curls, she opted for Fenty Hair’s Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream, while ensuring sleek edges with the Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel. Completing her look, she finished her hairdo with The Sidestick 3-in-1 Edge Styling Tool for precise and bouncy curls.

Fenty Hair will debut on June 13, offering products priced between $18 and $36. The new haircare line features nine reparative products tailored to diverse hair types, textures, and needs.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” Rihanna noted in an Instagram post published June 13. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Fans have been flocking to the Fenty Hair website, eager to secure their orders ahead of the launch date. Many have expressed hope that the Grammy Award-winning star will expand her inclusive haircare line to include items like wigs and extensions.

What do you think about Fenty Hair? Will you be purchasing a few items from the new line?

 

Rihanna Rocks Her Natural Curls In The Streets Of New York And We Are Here For It

Rihanna’s Blonde Girl Era Just Inspire Our New Summer Look

