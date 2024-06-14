Subscribe
The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation With Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles

Through Robin Giles's art, this milliner not only creates stunning custom hats but also weaves a narrative of identity, resilience, and empowerment.

Published on June 14, 2024

Source: Robin Giles / Robin Giles

Through Robin Giles’s art, this milliner not only creates stunning custom hats but also weaves a narrative of identity, resilience, and empowerment. Their journey as a Black queer artist continues to inspire and break boundaries, one hat at a time. Not to mention, ever since Beyonce dropped Cowboy Carter, the popularity of cowboy hats has risen by 19%, so it’s in all of our best interest to get a custom hat from this brilliant artist in support of Giles’s artistry and as an homage to our ancestors.

While reflecting on their journey, Giles names moving to New York from Chicago as one of their biggest inspirations for becoming an artist, as they have always been drawn to fashion and music. “Being surrounded by creatives gave me the motivation to explore my creativity.”

Their identity as a Black queer individual deeply influences their work. “Being Black and queer, I am often misgendered, even as a child. That inspired me never to gender anything I create as a milliner. Anyone can wear my hats; there’s no male or female sizing, just hats.” 

“Hat-making chose me,” the milliner shared with a smile. “My wife signed us up for a hat-making class; the rest is history. What drives my passion for creating custom hats is the opportunity to blend art, fashion, and personal expression into pieces that make people feel confident, unique, and seen. Each hat tells a story, and being a part of that storytelling process makes this medium so compelling to me.”

Source: Robin Giles / Robin Giles

“Hat-making can be challenging at times,” Giles admitted. “For example, your thread could break while you’re stitching a sweatband, a brim may be cut too short, and I’ve gone a little crazy burning and sanding. Those moments in the processbring me joy because I can solve problems and figure out new ways to create.”

Their greatest fulfillment comes from translating ideas and clients’ stories into tangible creations via their brand, Eraoux. “When someone is as happy to receive their hat as I was while making it, that brings me joy.”

“The hat-making process takes days, sometimes weeks,” they explained. “Between choosing the color of the felt, stretching and burning the felt, and designing it, I follow no specific creative process other than letting my mind wander while listening to music or walking outside.”

Inspiration comes from everywhere. “Whether it’s a belt I find in a thrift store or leftover material with a pattern I have yet to see, all that goes into creating a hat. The one thing that stays consistent is not giving up on a hat. Just because I can’t see the vision at one point doesn’t mean I give up on it. I step away and come back with fresh eyes and new ideas. I show up until the final piece is ready.”

“Through Eraoux, I aim to honor the legacy of Black craftsmanship and queer creativity while also pushing the boundaries of traditional hat design,” they said proudly. “My identity shapes every aspect of my artistry, from the bold colors and patterns I choose to the themes that manifest in my work.”

“There are so many ways you can support Black queer artists, specifically outside of Pride, which is crucial for visibility and awareness,” they emphasized. “You can purchase artwork, share our work on social media, and recommend us to yourfriends and communities. Even contributing to organizations that amplify Black queer artists’ voices is a powerful way to support.”

This artist sees hats as a powerful accessory. “They make a statement, transform an outfit, and reflect personal style. Wearing a custom Eraoux hat dares you to be different and forces you to recognize your individuality, and I find that to be powerful.”

As for what’s next, they’d love to continue to grow as an artist and milliner. “I want to learn new techniques, study hat-making history, and explore different materials and cultural or community influences,” they shared. enthusiastically. “I want to continue to tell stories with every hat I create, and hopefully, those hats and those stories will be shared globally.”

You can follow the Eraoux business page here, and you can keep up with Robin here.

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation with Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles
Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

