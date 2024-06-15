Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

The singer-songwriter was stunning in an 18th-century fashion fit we loved.

Published on June 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Congratulations to our girl SZA, who was honored at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony this week. She was among several artists recognized at the 53rd iteration of the coveted awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Known for bangers like “Good Days,” “Kill Bill, and “Snooze, SZA sparkled throughout the night. She dazzled on the stage and the red carpet, showing cameras, fans, and onlookers how much of a rising star she is.

Related Stories

What made SZA’s recognition and appearance even more magical was its timing within her career. According to Billboard, songwriters are only eligible to join the illustrious ranks 20 years after “their first song is commercially released. But, the Songwriters Hall of Fame makes exceptions when bestowing its Hal David Starlight Award, presented to a rising songwriter who has already delivered a distinguished body of work.

On June 13, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, was that songwriter.

SZA gives 18th century ‘Marie Antoinette’ vibes on stage.

SZA accepted her award in a stunning corseted dress that oozed royal vibes. Her vintage-era ensemble included a fitted ruffle corset, layers of lace fringe, and a sculpted jacquard print skirt.

The artist continued her 18th-century fashion theme with ribbons, ivory stockings, a vintage silver brooch, and a contemporary-style blue ruffle clutch. She added an oversized pearl necklace that added extra glamour.

Her beauty look was soft and romantic, like her fit. She wore her signature curly tendrils in a red hue and popping pink lipstick. Get into her award-winning vintage vibes below.

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

SZA continues to get her flowers – and we love that for her.

In an industry that often overlooks the contributions of women of color, SZA’s recognition is a significant and much-needed milestone, particularly at this early stage of her career. Since her debut studio album CTRL, she has captivated the world with her lyrical prowess, changed perspectives with her voice, and slayed with her natural beauty and style.

In other words, SZA remains that girl – and one of the most influential voices of this music generation. We see you, Sis! 

RELATED

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

SZA Debuts A Short New Hair Style

RELATED TAGS

Black musicians Newsletter sza

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Entertainment

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

BravoCon 2023
Style & Fashion

Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

Britni Ricards
Beauty

Cota Skin Founder Britni Ricards Has A 24K Approach To Black Skincare

UNCENSORED Live With Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Rapper Trina’s Pink And Purple Ombre ‘Fit Is Perfect For Looking Good While Staying Cool During Hot Girl Summer

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation with Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles
Style & Fashion

The Art of Hat-Making: A Conversation With Black Queer Milliner Robin Giles

Jackie Aina X Crown Royal
Lifestyle

Jackie Aina Fuses Advocacy And Luxury With Her Latest Candle Collaboration

The 34th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Happy Father’s Day! 7 TV Dads We Love

'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams Twirls At The Tribeca Film Festival In A Tulle Tennis Skirt

Trending
M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Used Fenty Hair Products To Style Her Natural Curls

World Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Inside Out 2" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Ayo Edebiri’s Cool Capris Are This Season’s Must-Have Staple Fashion Piece

Joce Blake and Zerina Akers
Lifestyle

Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Shares How She Finds ‘The Good Stuff’ In Fashion And Life

Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch Of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss
Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close