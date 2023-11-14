Editor’s Letter: Presenting The 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Have you ever tried a beauty product you thought was created just for you? A product so good, you want to tell your girls about it? Same, girl.

We’ve teamed up with our sister site MadameNoire to spotlight our favorite Black-owned brands with honest editor reviews and our 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards seal of approval. This year we’ve incorporated some new elements, including an insightful roundtable with other notable Black editors in the space about the influence of beauty in hip-hop, a user-friendly hub, and men’s products picked exclusively by the editors at CassiusLife.

This year’s award list of winners and nominees features a handful of Black beauty favorites including Uoma Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Fashion Fair Cosmetics, Mielle Organics, and many more!

2023 Melanin Beauty Award Winners

Best Foundation- Smashbox Always On Skin Balancing Foundation · Best Lipstick- Uoma Beauty Black Magic Hypnotic Impact High Shine · Best Deep Conditioner- Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask · Best Detangler- Aunt Jackie’s Knot on My Watch · Best Skincare Collection- Urban Skin RX · Best Fragrance- Fenty Fragrance

Best Gel Polish- Pear Nova’s BRWNGRLMGC Gel Collection · Best Wigs- Mayvenn HD Lace · Best Eyeshadow Palette- Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Mega: Celestial Nirvana · Best Shampoo/ Conditioner- Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint · Best Brow- Mented Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil) · Celebrity Makeup Artist- Camara Aunique Beauty Lashes

2023 Melanin Beauty Awards Roundtable

For this year’s 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards, we assembled some of the industry’s top Black beauty editors — Jessica C. Andrews, Kayla A. Greaves, Char Masona, and Aliya King Neil — for a roundtable discussion about how beauty played a role in the aesthetic of hip-hop in the 90s and 2000s. Moderated by MadameNoire’s Shanita Hubbard, author of Ride Or Die: A Feminist Manifesto for the Well-Being of Black Women, the convo consists of commentary on nostalgic beauty moments and iconic beauty trends from brown lipstick, to 90s updos, finger waves, and pencil-thin eyebrows. They discussed iconic beauty looks in hip-hop, ie: Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch” baldie or Lil’ Kim’s colorful “Crush on You” wigs.

