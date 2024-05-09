Subscribe
Mary J Blige Brings Her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival To New York City

Mary J. Blige brings her 3rd annual Strength of a Woman festival and summit to the Big Apple, giving New Yorkers a lit way to celebrate Mother's Day weekend.

Published on May 9, 2024

Pepsi And Mary J. Blige Announce $100,000 Fund To Support Women In Her New York Hometown

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Blige hosted the inaugural weekend in Atlanta in 2022 and returned to the lively city in 2023. This time around, the mogul, in partnership with PEPSI, Live Nation Urban, and MVD, Inc., will bring three fun-filled days of concerts, riveting panel discussions, comedy, brunch, and so much more to her old stomping grounds, New York City.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me,” Mary J. Blige said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build within my community is the reason I created this festival. I’m so grateful for all the support from our performers, attendees, and of course, our partners Live Nation Urban and Pepsi. Nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman lineup

Each year, the festival grows in production by adding chart-topping talent to the concert lineup, strong voices in the panel discussions, and opportunities for fine dining. The weekend kicks off Friday, May 10, at the Apollo Theatre for a comedy show featuring Tiffany Haddish, Don’t Call Me White Girl, and Paris Sashay, followed by a jazz concert at the Blue Note Jazz Club. The summit, hosted by Angie Martinez, takes place on Saturday, and it is jam-packed with amazing panel discussions led by our favorite industry insiders. That evening, Blige brings the Strength of a Woman concert to Barclays, where fans can enjoy performances by 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke, and Funk Flex. The weekend concludes with the Gospel Brunch at Brooklyn Chophouse in Times Square and a gospel concert featuring The Clark Sisters with Femme It Forward.

Mary J. Blige Honors Sisterhood With Her First-Ever Strength Of A Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, And Live Nation Urban To Host The Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap During The Strength Of A Woman Festival

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

