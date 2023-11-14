Subscribe

2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER

Black Magic Hypnotic Impact High Shine

By Esther Akutekha

UOMA Beauty Black Magic Hypnotic Impact High Shine Lipstick ($20, UOMABeauty.com) is a gloss in a lipstick tube with a buildable coverage formula meant to moisturize your lips.

I’m a firm believer that your makeup look isn’t done until you’ve lacquered your lips. It doesn’t matter if you choose a bold statement lip, prefer a lil gloss, or something in between. As someone whose lips are constantly fighting a battle with dryness, I tend to favor a formula with optimal shine and moisture. All of which is probably why I’m a lip gloss girly turned lipstick lover. Some days I like to combine the two to get the best of both worlds. So imagine my happiness when I discovered I could essentially have lipstick and gloss in one.

UOMA Beauty Black Magic Hypnotic Impact High Shine Lipstick comes in eight hydrating shades – reds: “Savage” and “On Fire,” pinks: “Love” and “Allure,” neutral beiges: “Regal” and “Feminist”, and earthy browns: “Divine” and “SheTore.”

A gorgeous red tube makes it stand out among other lip options and is easier to find in a purse. The stick itself is covered in a ridged chevron design sprinkled in gold which offers an elegant enhancement that doesn’t transfer onto your lips.

It goes on sheer, but you can apply several times if you’d like more coverage. I prefer about four layers, to build up a color that’s fully visible on my lips and won’t disappear the moment I put on my mask. One swipe gives a glossy look with just a tint of color; two swipes give the appearance of a fading hue that could use a touch-up; and three to four swipes get you evenly distributed color – and that’s when you’ll reach “high shine” levels.

Some icing on the cake? It’s vegan and cruelty-free, meaning you can be a hottie without hurting the animals!

