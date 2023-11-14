2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask BY Esther Akutekha Share

Bouncing between braids, heat styling, and rocking my naturally kinky curls can put a lot of stress on my fragile strands, so I find it essential to fit in a good deep condition every week. I’ve tried quite a few formulas but Camille Rose’s Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask ($20.59, Ulta.com) is by far one of my faves!

Camille Rose is a Black-owned brand with an amazing selection of hair care and styling products, but the Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask from their signature line is a best-seller for a reason. It’s a vitamin-packed moisturizing and strengthening treatment infused with blue-green algae and mango butter. In addition to making your strands stronger, it smells divine!

After washing my hair with shampoo, I apply the mask section by section and comb through to make sure it coats my strands (with special attention to the ends). This mask has great slip, making my hair easier to comb through even when it’s pretty tangled. I cover with a plastic cap for 10-20 minutes then rinse away the product while the moisture stays in my hair.

I’ve found that unlike many other rinse-out conditioners, I don’t need to use a leave-in afterward as my hair is already pretty moisturized.

Tons of hair products only work if you use the whole system from the brand as advertised but I love that this works just as well whether I wash with a Camille Rose cleanser first or use a different shampoo. Even when I’ve used clarifying shampoos that leave my hair squeaky clean (and sometimes a bit dry or brittle), this mask has been great at restoring much-needed moisture without making my strands feel greasy.

Camille Rose’s Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask is definitely worth keeping in regular rotation!