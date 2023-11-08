Melanin Beauty Awards 2023

The grand return of iOne Digital’s Melanin Awards comes in celebration of the most nostalgic beauty moments during the last 50 years in Hip Hop culture. Our goal is to: Amplify the best Black-owned beauty brands with honest reviews from our editorial staff. We’ve spent the last few months diving deep into the realm of foundations, serums, bundles and more, and have emerged all the better for it. From black lined lips, pencil-thin eyebrows, or finger waves let’s look at the most iconic beauty treats that are still around today.