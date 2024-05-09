Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Niecy Nash’s Newest Role Is Video Vixen

Niecy plays a hilariously "haute" astronaut trainer in Meghan Trainor's "To The Moon" video in a red latex dress we love.

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
15th Annual AAFCA Awards

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Niecy Nash is living out her dreams on the music video scene – and looking space-age sexy while doing it. The Emmy winner is starring in a new music video released on May 8 by Meghan Trainor for “To The Moon.”

“Listen up, Space Babes. The boss is here, and I am going to get you ready for this mission,” Niecy tells Meghan and her dancers in the video.

RELATED: Niecy Nash Slays In A Red Greta Constantine Gown

Niecy Nash’s video style is out of this world.

Related Stories

Niecy plays a hilariously “haute” astronaut trainer tasked with whipping Meghan and her crew into shape for their lunar voyage. She makes a grand entrance in the video, appearing in a sexy, red, latex body dress that looks poured on her every curve.

Her red liquid gown featured a corset bodice, a halter-style top and gold details. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Niecey accessorizes her sexy video look with red, leather, opera-style, slouchy gloves, stacked platforms, and an exaggerated black disc fascinator “orbiting” to the side.

“Listennnnnn‼️ I FINALLY got to live my dream of being a video vixen! The way my team was pumping me up💥💥💥 I love you To The Moon,” the 54-year-old writes to fans on Instagram.

 

Her hair by Ray Christopher and makeup by Mila Thomas are also out of this world. We love Niecy’s dramatic white and black eyeliner and eyelid beauty look. Her wavy extensions are exquisite, sending us into another glamour galaxy.

See close-up shots of Niecy’s beauty look below.

Niecy is in her acting bag – and we love this for the Emmy winner.

Throughout the “To The Moon” video, Niecy shows her skill, fresh personality on screen and versatility. She also hits a few steps and dance moves.

Niecy’s newest video role – and dance break – comes amid a busy season for the Claws star. She is currently filming for Ryan Murphy’s new FX series, Grotesquerie, in which she shows her versatility again in the horror genre.

See Niecy’s recent post on working with NFL star Travis Kelce on the project. Keep shining, Sis!

RELATED

Thanks To Niecy Nash We Are Obsessed With Candy Apple Red (Again)

Niecy Nash’s DMs Are Filled With People Seeking Advice Because She Plays A Therapist In ‘Never Have I Ever’

RELATED TAGS

celeb makeup celebrity style Newsletter Niecy Nash travis Kelce

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Male teacher explaining chemical in test tube to trans student
Hair

Viral Video Of Male Teacher Getting His Braids Taken Out By His Female Students Sparks Debate

Black Hairdresser Preparing Client's Hair Before Cutting And Styling
Hair

Atlanta Hairstylist Natiajah Gift’s Client A Free Hairstyle For Mother’s Day

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
Beauty

5 Times Keke Palmer Nailed 90s Glam

Pepsi And Mary J. Blige Announce $100,000 Fund To Support Women In Her New York Hometown
Entertainment

Mary J Blige Brings Her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival To New York City

15th Annual AAFCA Awards
Entertainment

Niecy Nash’s Newest Role Is Video Vixen

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Cardi B Claps Back At Former ‘Vogue’ Editor After Met Gala Red Carpet Interview

81st Golden Globe Awards - Viewing Party
Celebrity

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Does Viral Drea Kelly Dance In New Clip

Trending
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut At 19

HB Style Squad
Style & Fashion

Introducing… The HB Style Squad Dishes On Their Met Gala Looks

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Entertainment

Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals 7 items
Beauty

Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments

The MET Gala 2024 - New York
Style & Fashion

HB Style Squad: The Best And Worst Met Gala 2024 Looks

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close