Yung Miami Shares A Sweet Message To Diddy In Honor Of His Birthday: ‘I Love to Rock With You’

Yung Miami is celebrating her boo Diddy’s birthday in the sweetest way.
On Saturday, November 4, the City Girl took to her Instagram to share a post to honor the rapper, born Sean Combs, for his 54th birthday. Miami shared an array of candid photos of the duo as they were seen out and about, having fun and enjoying each other’s company. In her caption, the 29 year old penned a sweet message to her beau, telling fans that she’ll always be by his side. “Happy birthday @diddy There’s no other place I’d rather be! I love to rock with you🤍,” she wrote.
Check out the post below.
The beauty then followed up with another photo dump from the duo seemingly celebrating Combs’ birthday. In this set of photos, Miami rocked a stunning black and white Chanel jumpsuit and shared photos of herself boo’ed up with Diddy during their night out. She simply used an array of birthday cake emojis for this post’s caption to let the stunning images speak for themselves.
Check it out below.
“She is literally drop dead gorgeous to me,” wrote one of Miami’s 6 million followers. Others were feeling the couple’s vibe, writing “say what y’all want, but I love their vibe and he’s always cheesing hard when she’s around 🤷🏼♀️” and “He love him some Caresha😍.”
Still Going Strong
Yung Miami and Diddy were first linked together in 2021. They later confirmed they were an item in June 2022 when the Bad Boy founder appeared as a guest on Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. It was there that she asked him to confirm the status of their relationship, to which he replied, “We date. We’re dating. We go on dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”
Yung Miami and Diddy are a whole vibe together and we love it when they put on for the ‘Gram!
