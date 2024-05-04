Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

So, Queen Beyoncé, are we pulling out coins for an 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' tour or not?

Published on May 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
beyonce 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Girl, we need a second.

Beyoncé has uploaded a new image on her BeenCountry.com website, fueling rumors about a pending Act II: Cowboy Carter tour. The image, juxtaposed on a black background, is a black and white tour show ticket from the Mrs. Carter Show. The ticket date is July 15, 2013, and according to a stamp, the show was sold out.

Since the picture dropped, the Bey Hive has been in a frenzy about what the update means. In other words, what is Beyoncé (a.k.a Queen of Clue Giving) trying to tell us?

Related Stories

RELATED: Hot Diiggity Dog! Yeehaw Yoncé’s Grand ’Ole ’Cowboy Carter’ Album Wrangles Up HEE-larious Hysteria Across The Rustlin’ Bustlin’ Internet

So, Queen Beyoncé, are we pulling out coins for a tour or not?

Pop culture outlet Pop Base shared a screenshot of the sold-out ticket on Twitter/X. The May 4 post has garnered over 2 million views, 2,300 shares and 280 comments.

Fans and followers have mixed reactions. Some shared crying gifs and pictures of their wallets, concerned about their coins. Others dropped suggested dates and excitement about a possible tour.

It is unclear whether a tour is officially coming, but today’s website edit adds to a rodeo-ring-size bag of evidence collected for some time. On March 31, The-Dream, who produced several songs on Act II: Cowboy Carter, went viral for alluding to a pending tour. 

He quickly pulled his message down, but fans were fast. They screenshot his social media post and promptly shared it.

Further, on April 22, Beyoncé dropped a reel and carousel of pictures that had the internet breathless. Wearing a black leather fit with fringe, gold buckles, and a cowboy hat, the “Jolene” singer posed with a truck covered in Cowboy Carter regalia.

In several shots, Beyoncé sat in the driver’s seat as if she were driving a tour bus. Fans seemed to get the possible hidden message. One wrote “Miss. Miss. Next year. Please. Lol” under her carousel post. Another commented, “Beyoncé, what’s coming, girl? Gone now my anxiety bad 😂😂.” 

If the “16 Carriages” artist launches the highly-anticipated tour, it will be her 10th. Her last, the Renaissance World Tour, was the highest-grossing by a female artist in history and the seventh-highest-grossing tour overall.

RELATED

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce celebrity gossip Newsletter renaissance world tour

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala
Entertainment

Ciara And Kelly Rowland Exude Sisterhood And Style In Beverly Hills

77th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event From Sofitel New York
Beauty

Alicia Keys Dominates The Minimal Makeup Look At The 2024 Meet The Tony Awards Nominees Event

Black celebrities at the met gala
Style & Fashion

How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Vetements : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Entertainment

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

Cardi B 420 Party
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Nicki MInaj Barclays show Barbz style
Style & Fashion

Pink Friday Tour: The Barbz Bring Their Best Gag City Style To Barclays

Trending
Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals
Entertainment

Normani Played The Cutest Prank On Ciara And Their Sisterhood Warms Our Hearts

Met Gala 2023 Gowns
Style & Fashion

Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Connecticut v Iowa
Sports

Brittney Griner Opens Up About Her 10-Month Russian Detainment, Says She Cut Her Locs ‘To Survive’

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Freaky Tales" Premiere
Pop Culture

Normani Covers The April 2024 Issue Of ‘The Cut’ Ahead Of The Release Of Her Debut Album, ‘Dopamine’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close