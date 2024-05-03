Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Another day, another reason for Hollywood's elite to gather in the name of charity.

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Gotham / Getty

Another day, another reason for Hollywood’s elite to gather in the name of charity. New York City brought out the best of the best for the 2024 King’s Trust Gala, which feels like an excellent prelude to Monday’s Met fete. The event recognizes the charitable work of King Charles III and his focus on the younger population in the United States.

2024 King’s Trust Gala attendees

A-listers swarmed the red carpet, donning luxury threads that spoke to the elegance of the occasion. While attendees opted for more whimsical looks, artists like Teyana Taylor brought the gothic glamour to the event clad in a black Jacquemus coat partnered with Marc Jacobs platform boots.

1. Teyana Taylor

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, and a Judith Leiber Couture Camera Clutch.

2. Laverne Cox

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Related Stories

Laverne Cox delivered a smooth, vintage flex with a 1920s-style pin curl, styled with a hat adorned in sequins that matched her vintage Thierry Mugler gown.

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

She completed the look with an off-white overcoat that draped over her arms and a small white clutch.

3. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Gotham / Getty

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, also made an appearance at the King’s Trust Gala. The couple embodied elegance with Legend in a cream-colored tuxedo jacket paired with black slacks and a black bow tie and Teigen in a black gown that featured a plunging neckline partnered with floor-length tiered ruffles. 

4. Joan Smalls

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Supermodel Joan Smalls’ classic silhouette will always be a hit on the red carpet. The timeless beauty wore a simple black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She accessorized the look with black, sheer gloves, a layered diamond necklace around her neck paired with a matching bracelet, and black sandals.

5. Michaela Rodriquez

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Michaela Rodriguez brought angelic vibes to the carpet in an all-white, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress with thick fur around the bust line and wrists. She completed the look with nude Louboutin heels and a matching box clutch.

DON’T MISS…

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: Fantasia Barrino Sparkles In A Black Sequin Gown At The ‘TIME100’ Gala

RELATED TAGS

Chrissy Teigen joan smalls John Legend Laverne Cox Mj Rodriguez Newsletter teyana taylor

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Style & Fashion

How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Vetements : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Entertainment

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

Cardi B 420 Party
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Nicki MInaj Barclays show Barbz style
Style & Fashion

Pink Friday Tour: The Barbz Bring Their Best Gag City Style To Barclays

Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals
Entertainment

Normani Played The Cutest Prank On Ciara And Their Sisterhood Warms Our Hearts

Met Gala 2023 Gowns
Lifestyle

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Connecticut v Iowa
Sports

Brittney Griner Opens Up About Her 10-Month Russian Detainment, Says She Cut Her Locs ‘To Survive’

Trending
2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Freaky Tales" Premiere
Pop Culture

Normani Covers The April 2024 Issue Of ‘The Cut’ Ahead Of The Release Of Her Debut Album, ‘Dopamine’

Grammys On The Hill - Day 1
Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce's Cowboy Carter 4 items
Lifestyle

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know
Style & Fashion

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close