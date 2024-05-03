Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

Excuse us, Miss Smith. Give us a moment to gather ourselves.

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
willow smith Vetements : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Peter White / Getty

Willow Smith graces the cover of Allure’s May issue as a blossoming Black woman artist coming into her own style, music and aesthetic. With bursts of bold red makeup, designer outfits, sculpted hair designs, and haute poses that would put some supermodels to shame, Willow is re-introducing herself in a major way. 

Excuse us, Miss Smith. Give us a moment to gather ourselves.

RELATED: We’re Living Our Best Lives Through Willow Smith (And Her Abs) At Paris Fashion Week

Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Willow Smith leans into jazz.

Willow’s new eye-catching cover and editorial radiates confidence and artistic exploration, perfectly mirroring the spirit of her latest album, empathogen. The 12-song compilation is out today, May 3.

Related Stories

A departure from the artist’s previous sounds, empathogen is jazz-forward. Willow tells Allure that the album is inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Sara Vaughn and Chet Baker.

The 23-year-old says, “I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be.”

She continues, “I’m settling into more of who I am. And that doesn’t mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I’m going a little bit deeper. It’s about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre.”

Willow gives us fashion icon vibes – and we are here for it.

Amid music exploration and growth also comes the same in fashion, beauty and identity. These emerging characteristics are exemplified in Willow’s shots captured by Zhong Lin.

Celebrity favorite Shiona Turini helps guide the young artist’s trend transformation through a spectrum of designer slays. In various poses, Willow rocks the audacious rebellion of Bad Binch TongTong, the ethereal grace of Issey Miyake, the standout energy of Acne and the futuristic elegance of Iris van Herpen.  

Willow is a style chameleon who is not afraid to take risks or push the fashion envelope. We swoon!

Willow’s artistry extends beyond clothing. Vernon François’ avant-garde hairstyles and Raoul Alejandre’s makeup artistry add another layer of depth and intrigue to her images. Her hair is braided and stacked to perfection, and her makeup demands attention. 

Willow Smith is bold, blossoming, beautiful and Black.

Willow’s beauty looks reflect her proud identity and cultural background as a Black woman artist. During her interview, she also discusses the importance of culture, race and privilege.

Willow says, “There have been some experiences where I went into a place that I have worked in the past, and my picture could even be up on the wall, and they treat me like, ‘This is a little bit out of your price range’ or ‘You don’t really belong here. Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black. And I love being Black. People would look at me and [say], ‘Okay, well, her parents are this and this and that, but she still is like me. She still has brown skin.’ And we all know that that doesn’t exempt you from anything, and that’s a place of connection.”

Willow connects with readers and fans in multiple ways with this spread. From her candid conversations about culture, growing up in the spotlight and music, to her admissions to loving puppies, meditating and fighting for reproductive rights, Willow Smith is bold, beautiful and blossoming.

Read more about Allure’s May cover girl here.

RELATED

Willow Smith Is All Grown Up At BET’s “Black Girls Rock!”

Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine

RELATED TAGS

allure magazine celebrity fashion Newsletter willow smith

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Black celebrities at the met gala
Style & Fashion

How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Vetements : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Entertainment

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

Cardi B 420 Party
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Nicki MInaj Barclays show Barbz style
Style & Fashion

Pink Friday Tour: The Barbz Bring Their Best Gag City Style To Barclays

Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals
Entertainment

Normani Played The Cutest Prank On Ciara And Their Sisterhood Warms Our Hearts

Met Gala 2023 Gowns
Lifestyle

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Connecticut v Iowa
Sports

Brittney Griner Opens Up About Her 10-Month Russian Detainment, Says She Cut Her Locs ‘To Survive’

Trending
2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Freaky Tales" Premiere
Pop Culture

Normani Covers The April 2024 Issue Of ‘The Cut’ Ahead Of The Release Of Her Debut Album, ‘Dopamine’

Grammys On The Hill - Day 1
Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce's Cowboy Carter 4 items
Lifestyle

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know
Style & Fashion

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close