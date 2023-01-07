Yung Miami’s Bob Sets The Internet Ablaze

Sharde Gillam
, Editor
Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.
Source: Twerkulator / Capitol Music Group
Yung Miami is kicking off 2023 in style and took to Instagram to share her latest look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!
Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style when she attended the red carpet premiere of season two of Starz’s “BMF” and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a two piece black ensemble featuring a sexy black crop top and matching black skirt. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching heels to set the entire look off right.
But it was her hair that really got us talking as she traded in her usual long locs for a blunt bob with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram from the star studded night.
“BMF PREMIERE🤍” she simply captioned the photo set.
Check it out below.
And we weren’t the only one’s loving this look as many of the rapper’s followers left their stamps of approval underneath the stunning photo set. “There she goes😍😍😍😍😍,” Lala captioned the look while the beauty’s boo Diddy wrote, “Yung money 💰 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” to show his affection for her,
Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s look? Did she nail it?
