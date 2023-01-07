Newsletter
HomeHair

Yung Miami’s Bob Sets The Internet Ablaze

Yung Miami's new hair style is giving us major hair envy!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
City Girls

Source: Twerkulator / Capitol Music Group

Yung Miami  is kicking off 2023 in style and took to Instagram to share her latest  look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style when she attended the red carpet premiere of season two of Starz’s “BMF” and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a two piece black ensemble featuring a sexy black crop top and matching black skirt.  She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching heels to set the entire look off right.

Related Stories

But it was her hair that really got us talking as she traded in her usual long locs for a blunt bob with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram from the star studded night.

“BMF PREMIERE🤍” she simply captioned the photo set. 

Check it out below.

And we weren’t the only one’s loving this look as many of the rapper’s followers left their stamps of approval underneath the stunning photo set. “There she goes😍😍😍😍😍,” Lala captioned the look while the beauty’s boo Diddy wrote, “Yung money 💰 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” to show his affection for her, 

Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s look? Did she nail it?

 

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

most recent , Newsletter , Yung Miami

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Bumblebee" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit

City Girls
Hair  |  Shar

Yung Miami’s Bob Sets The Internet Ablaze

27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
Hair  |  Shar

Garcelle Beauvais Debuts A New Hair Color And We’re In Love!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022
Celebrity News  |  Samjah Iman

Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close