Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Her pinktastic clips remind us of the butterfly pins, hair chopsticks and funky barrettes we loved in the past.

Published on May 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B 420 Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is in her Y2K schoolgirl era, and we are here for it. Whether stunting on Instagram or, more recently, sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game, the “Enough” rapper is on her nostalgic slay.

She has us going down fashion’s memory lane in the best way possible. So, let’s talk about it.

It’s Cardi B’s Y2K pink hair clips for us.

Cardi B recently attended a New York Knicks game alongside her on-again, off-again beau and business partner, Offset. The two turned heads, not just because they tend to make a scene wherever they go, but also because they each brought a lewk to Madison Square Garden.

Their fits were a slam dunk. 

Related Stories

Offset wore a leather bomber jacket, skinny jeans, and cowboy boots. His outfit’s primary colors were red, white and black. The hip-hop influencer gave off rockstar vibes with a street-style edge.

RELATED: 6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style

Conversely, Cardi B rocked an ensemble that would fit right onto the set of a 2000s primetime sitcom or Brittney Spears’s Baby One More Time music video. She wore a cropped blue and white small-checkered shirt, brown and blue plaid pleated mini, and fun fuzzy boots. 

The mother-of-two completed the look with a stunning Birkin, clear-rimmed sunglasses, and pink hairclips (which we are obsessed with). From celebrity makeup artist Bella Mayven’s Tuhlz line, the Creaseless Hairclips accessorized Cardi’s Japanese-style bang unit.

Talk about Y2K schoolgirl chic. We are swooning!

See shots of Cardi B’s fit captured by STS and Splash News.

Cardi’s courtside couture was everything we love about Y2K style. Her fit was gaudy, over-the-top, playfully flirty, and accessory-forward. Even her glasses gave a nod to the smart and techy vibes of the period’s innovators.

We remember Y2K for all these ‘tacky-chic’ reasons and more.

Y2K became the memorable name of the 2000s fashion trend because of a doomsday computer glitch that never happened. In society, it referred to a feared technological change at the turn of the century. In fashion, it meant being playful, artistic, fantastical, and a little sexy.

Enter Cardi B’s style moment.

While the world embraced potential changes in tech, fashion lovers took on accessories and whimsical styles. Think chunky hair clips like Cardi’s, fluffy backpacks with keychains galore, trucker hats that were always a little beat up, and layers of colorful beaded necklaces. 

Described by Vogue as “tacky-chic,” Y2K was defined by one’s stacked accessories and details. The girlies that got it – got (and wore) everything!

Cardi also took a fresh take on the trend, posing on Instagram on April 21. She wore a cropped screen tee, miniskirt, white knee-high socks, and platform shoes. Mini bows in her hair and on her socks topped off her schoolgirl slay.

Cardi B is a fashion girl’s fashion girl.

Y2K was such an iconic era that we aren’t surprised the fashion icon chose to revamp the trends and bring them back (again) into the style conversation. While we talk about the future of fashion, items from the past will always have a place.

So, let’s take style notes from Cardi B and have fun while accessorizing them.

RELATED

Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art

Basketball Boo’d Up: Cardi B & Offset Show No Signs Of Splitting Up During Date Night At Madison Square Garden

Cardi B Dissed Coach In New ‘Like What’ Freestyle, Fans Weren’t Having it

RELATED TAGS

cardi b celebrity style knicks Newsletter offset

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Cardi B 420 Party
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Nicki MInaj Barclays show Barbz style
Style & Fashion

Pink Friday Tour: The Barbz Bring Their Best Gag City Style To Barclays

Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals
Entertainment

Normani Played The Cutest Prank On Ciara And Their Sisterhood Warms Our Hearts

Met Gala 2023 Gowns
Lifestyle

Here’s What You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Connecticut v Iowa
Sports

Brittney Griner Opens Up About Her 10-Month Russian Detainment, Says She Cut Her Locs ‘To Survive’

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Freaky Tales" Premiere
Pop Culture

Normani Covers The April 2024 Issue Of ‘The Cut’ Ahead Of The Release Of Her Debut Album, ‘Dopamine’

Nicki Minaj Pink Friday Nails
Nails

Yvett G Dishes On Designing The Fabulous Frenchies In Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Collection

Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health
Beauty

Popular Beauty Influencer Golloria George Slams Youthforia’s Darkest Foundation Shade, Says It’s Similar To Black Face Paint

Trending
Grammys On The Hill - Day 1
Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce's Cowboy Carter 4 items
Lifestyle

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn't Know
Style & Fashion

The SIS X Misa Denim And Diamonds Collection Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

"Shooting Stars" Premiere - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Savannah James Says She Had To ‘Grow Into Her Self-Assurance’ On Her New Podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy’

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons And Her Natural Body Are In St. Lucia Reminding Us It’s Time To Go ‘Out Of Office’

Rihanna Celebrates New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Says She’s Keeping Her Outfit ‘Real Simple’ For This Year’s Met Gala

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close