Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Ciara And Kelly Rowland Exude Sisterhood And Style In Beverly Hills

Kelly Rowland helps present her good girlfriend, Ciara, the Jhpiego Visionary Award for her philanthropic work in advancing women's health.

Published on May 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
ciara kelly rowlandJhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Ciara and Kelly Rowland recently had a moment on the red carpet that needs to go viral. The two attended the Jhpiego’s Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala on May 2, where Ciara received the Visionary Award.

Kelly helped present the honor to her long-time good girlfriend.

When the two multihyphenates graced the Beverly Hills carpet, cameras flashed. All eyes were on them. 

Ciara and Kelly Rowland exemplify style and grace on the Jhpiego red carpet.

The lady of the night, Ciara, was flawless. The mother-of-four, who is touring this summer with Missy Elliott, rocked a monochromatic white suit with a double-breasted, longline blazer, wide-leg pants, and a matching white coat.

Related Stories

The Why Not You Foundation co-founder matched her Louis Gabriel Nouchi suit with Loewe double-frame cat-eye sunglasses and white closed-toe pumps. Ciara’s hair was glamorous and flowy in big romantic curls.

Kelly also shut down the carpet. She wore a skin-tight black latex dress from Norma Kamali with a head-turning platinum blonde bob haircut. Styled by Wilford Lenov, the Mea Culpa producer’s accessories included dramatic clear drop jewel-styled earrings from Asta Razma and simple bracelets.

While we love a slay, it’s the sisterhood for us.

Yes, Ciara and Kelly exemplified style and grace, as we have come to expect the two fashionistas to do. But they also exuded love, support, and happiness.

The moment the pair saw each other, they embraced, smiled, and gave each other compliments. It’s a sisterhood moment that needs to go viral.

Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Nothing is more inspiring and empowering than seeing Black women support each other. We love to see it!

Kelly wrote in part to Ci Ci after the awards presentation on Instagram, “And listening to your heart last night speak on better health care for mothers and babies made me love you even more, my friend! When we all do our part, care a little more, and love a little more towards ourselves and others, we can see real change open up in the world! The world is a sweeter place with you in it! I love you!”

RELATED

Kelly Rowland Gives Fans A Look At Her Lengthy Glam Process For The 2024 Oscars

Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland And Ciara Are On A #Lit Vacation

RELATED TAGS

celebrity fashion Ciara kelly Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala
Entertainment

Ciara And Kelly Rowland Exude Sisterhood And Style In Beverly Hills

77th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event From Sofitel New York
Beauty

Alicia Keys Dominates The Minimal Makeup Look At The 2024 Meet The Tony Awards Nominees Event

Black celebrities at the met gala
Style & Fashion

How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Vetements : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Entertainment

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

Cardi B 420 Party
Style & Fashion

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Nicki MInaj Barclays show Barbz style
Style & Fashion

Pink Friday Tour: The Barbz Bring Their Best Gag City Style To Barclays

Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals
Entertainment

Normani Played The Cutest Prank On Ciara And Their Sisterhood Warms Our Hearts

Trending
Met Gala 2023 Gowns
Style & Fashion

Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Connecticut v Iowa
Sports

Brittney Griner Opens Up About Her 10-Month Russian Detainment, Says She Cut Her Locs ‘To Survive’

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Freaky Tales" Premiere
Pop Culture

Normani Covers The April 2024 Issue Of ‘The Cut’ Ahead Of The Release Of Her Debut Album, ‘Dopamine’

Grammys On The Hill - Day 1
Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close