Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Published on May 5, 2024

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby was held on May 4 at the Churchill Downs in Louisville. An event known for heart-pumping horse racing, unforgettable finishes, and even more unforgettable fashion, this year’s iteration was one to remember.

One celebrity favorite leading the style races this year was Sheryl Lee Ralph. Spotted on the red carpet during two derby events, the Abbott Elementary star brought Hollywood’s glitz and glamour to the historical horse-racing event.

Let’s get into her derby-style details. 

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s derby couture category is … black and white. 

On May 3, Sheryl attended the Barnstable Brown Gala, which Conde Nast has dubbed one of “the ten best parties in the world.” Held since 1989 at the Barnstable Brown family home, the invite-only party raises money for diabetes research.

For the fundraising event, Sheryl rocked a sleeveless white gown with black details, including a large black bow at the neckline and small rosettes adorned throughout. Sheryl complemented her look with simple jewelry and glam hair and makeup.

See the 67-year-old’s Barnstable Brown Gala look below.

150th Kentucky Derby - Barnstable Brown Gala

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Sheryl’s second black-and-white stunner was worn on the day of the race. Capturing the mood of the celebration, the actress’ May 4 look definitely deserved a triple crown.

The Emmy winner graced the derby carpet in a fitted double-breasted white suit with gold buttons and a black blouse underneath. A dazzling white coat hung on Sheryl’s shoulders, and a small black and clear Chanel clutch sat in her hands.

RELATED: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech + More Emmy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Sheryl’s hat, which is arguably the most crucial piece of any derby look, was a black wide-brim fedora with a white ribbon. Styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice, the Moesha star was sharp, honey!

See other celebrity looks from the 2024 Kentucky Derby that deserve a triple crown.

Sheryl was one of several Hollywood celebrity favorites who made their way to Louisville for the Saturday affair. See who else we spotted ‘off to the races.’ 

1. Tina Knowles

Ms. Tina Knowles ended her derby celebration in a black vintage hat and plum and black Alexander McQueen suit. We are swooning over her elegant details and ‘haute’ triangle sunglasses.

2. Lisa Leslie

11th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala Source:Getty

WNBA star Lisa Leslie attended several events during this year’s Kentucky Derby. Here, she shows off her fit physique and gorgeous curves in a red gown with a matching blazer to the 11th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala on May 3.

3. Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete twirled into her first derby in a colorful ensemble that we loved. The Hanging With Mr. Cooper star wore a watercolor-print floral dress from Zimmerman, Tom Ford heels, and an aqua-blue hat from Kayco accessories. 

4. Mickey Guyton

Country singer Mickey Guyton is having the time of her life at the Kentucky Derby. Get into her cream dress and blush fascinator.

5. Ne-Yo

The FanDuel Party at The Kentucky Derby Source:Getty

Ne-Yo stopped by the FanDuel pre-derby party at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on May 3. He gave fans a look in a shiny red monochromatic fit with a matching red fedora.

6. Taylor Rooks

The Kentucky Derby is nicknamed “Running for the Roses,” and we think we’ve found the rose! Sports journalist Taylor Rooks looks drop-dead gorgeous in this monochromatic red look, complete with a fitted bodycon dress with rose details and a matching fascinator.

