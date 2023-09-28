Jordyn Woods Wore This Trendy Look To Acne Studios’ PFW Show

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods is still in her Fashion Week Bag, this time taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

The model and entrepreneur, who has sashayed her way from New York, London, Milan, and now Paris, is keeping us on our toes with her top-tier looks. While in the City of Light, Woods attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Jordyn posed in a muted green knit dress by Acne Studios strappy floral embellished sandals that form a vine around her ankles. All of which is befitting, since her caption for the effortless pic was “poison ivy but make it @acnestudios.”

Jordyn and Kylie recently reunited at Acne Studio’s store in NYC to view Kylie’s FW23 Denim collection with the brand. The two sat in the front row at Acne Studios’s Spring 2024 show in Paris on Wednesday, Fashionista reports.

If you’ve been keeping up, Jordyn has been slaying all NYFW and traveled across the pond to continue to eat the girls up. One of our favorite looks was this black sequin pantsuit she wore to Retrofete Spring/Summer 2024 show at NYFW. But it was her blonde tresses that brought the trendy piece to life.

Jordyn continued to prove blondes have more fun when she popped out to see her Times Square billboard in person.

Jordyn’s leopard look was only highlighted by her enthusiasm over the major milestone which was to celebrate the launch of Woods By Jordyn.

According to the Woods By Jordan website, Every collection is designed for every body, and curated to perfection. We exist with one mission: to elevate, express, and exude confidence and individuality by providing attainable luxury garments.”

Shop Now

