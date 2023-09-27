All The Celebrity Looks We Have Seen – And Loved – So Far At Paris Fashion Week

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Source: WWD / GettyParis Fashion Week (PFW) has started – and so has the celebrity fashion slay.

With stars like Issa Rae, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Sabrina Elba, Quavo, Taraji P. Henson, and Jordan Skye already spotted in looks we love, PFW will be one of the most star-studded weeks of the runway season. Scroll to see where celebs are, what they are wearing, and who they are taking selfies with.

PFW kicked off on September 23 and runs through October 3. Known to be a delicious display of high-end luxury couture, the week will feature 108 designers showing collections across 67 runway shows. Through presentations, exhibitions, events, and activations, PFW is the finale of ‘Fashion Month.’

Since the start of the week, iconic brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Marni, Peter Do, Acne, Balmain, and Christian Dior have held runway shows and presentations. Trends we’ve noticed include ribbed knitwear, bright colors, monochromatic looks, and black-and-white styling. Other brands we look forward to seeing include Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy, Mugler, and Alexander McQueen.

There to witness trends, luxury, and fantasy are some of our favorite superstars. So far, they’ve been spotted on the streets, in the front row, and at the parties looking fabulous and celebrating the fashion extravaganza. We’ve compiled a list of celebrities and their looks we love.

Scroll below – and stay tuned for Paris Fashion Week celebrity updates.