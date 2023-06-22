Jordyn Woods Pops Out In A Sexy White Dress With Thigh-High Split On Date Night With Karl Anthony Towns

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns are living their best lives. The young couple hit the Parisian streets last night, serving date night style in white and neutral coordinating looks. Jordyn looked exquisite in a white wrap dress by Hanifa with a thigh-high split that spotlight her glistening stems. Karl matched her fly in a caramel two-piece pant and jacket set. She captioned the photo, “Excuse my french.”

Jordyn completes her look with a waterfall bang and up-do paired with an $8,500 Louis Vuitton ‘Ebene’ wearable-trunk purse and white mules, HollywoodLife reports.

Jordyn and Karl Woods have been together for three years now after connecting over the loss of a parent during the 2020 Covid Pandemic. The duo have been inseparable since, often making headline news whenever they’re spotted in public.

In an interview, last month, with People, Karl opened up about Jordyn being recognized by fans when they go and he takes pride in becoming her photographer. “People recognize us anywhere we go. I feel like everyone knows who Jordyn Woods is, so it’s really cool when we get to see new fans when we travel,” the NBA baller. He added, “I’m the first to offer it because it’s really cool. It’s fun when you get photos taken with you and then you’re taking the photos for her,” he says.

In case you’re wondering what date night or a baecation is like for the couple, Karl describes it as chill. “When Jordan and I went to Bora Bora, we all had a book. So it’ll be like, we’re sitting out, we’re looking at the waves, and then just reading a little bit.”

Jordyn and Karl are definitely one of our favorite celebrity couples. How about you?

RELATED STORIES:

Jordyn Woods Is Our Style Muse In A Yellow Dress

Jordyn Woods Gives Us Style Goals For NYFW