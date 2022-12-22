Newsletter
Chloe Bailey Gives Us A Close Up Of Her Latest Glam And Wig Install

Chloe Bailey was spotted on Instagram giving us a close up of her latest glam and wig install.

13th Annual Root 100 Gala

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Chloe Bailey broke the internet earlier this week when she debuted her latest photo set and donned a long, straight wig, trading in her usual locs for a brand new look.

Earlier today, the beauty was spotted on Instagram showing a close up of her latest glam and hair transformation as she served face and gave us hair envy in the latest post.

Check out the glam shot below.

The beauty’s make up artist also shared a few close up shots of the luxurious look, posting a glam shot of the beauty along with the photos that broke the internet earlier this week.

“Glam on @chloebailey ❤️

Hair by @iamdavontae

Photographer @jpwphoto

Dress : @_tdionne

Stylist: @lisanhoang

#lamua #lahairstylist”she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Chloe’s holiday hair certainly set the internet ablaze when she first dropped the photo set and if this is how she’s ending 2022, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023!

Close