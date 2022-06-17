Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In ‘Surprise’ Video

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Chloe Bailey has just released the music video for her latest single, “Surprise” and she looks good!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a quick snippet of the new sexy single, posting a clip from the song where she bared all, showed off her curves and got intimate as she sang the sensual lyrics. The visuals show the beauty in an array of looks including a black, sheer gown, a matching white sports bra and brief set and more as she served face, body and full glam for the single.

“if you be good to me, then imma be great to you… SURPRISE VIDEO OUT NOW,” she captioned the video before tagging her glam squad in the caption. Check it out below.

Chloe’s 5.1 million Instagram followers were loving this snippet and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “SHE IS EVERYTHING 😍,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!!🔥🔥🔥” while another commented saying, “My favorite part !!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Go off, Chloe! We’re already loving the song and visual and we’re obsessed with her boldness and body confidence!

