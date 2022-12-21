Newsletter
Chloe Bailey Sets The Internet Ablaze With New Holiday Hairstyle

It's the end of 2022, and Chloe Bailey has not let up yet.

2022 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Chloe Bailey is snatching edges once again in her latest holiday Instagram post. The “Surprise” singer struck a few fierce poses in a risqué fur look and long tresses, and she deserves a standing ovation.

It’s the end of 2022, and Chloe Bailey has not let up yet. The artist decided to hop on her Instagram account this morning and give us a pre-Christmas treat. Bailey was the definition of holiday sexy in a black fur ensemble that barely covered her curvaceous body. The look overlapped her breast, leaving her back exposed. It then connected to a mini skirt that hugged the singer’s hips and thighs.

Bailey paired this seductive look with some black platform sandals that featured fur on the toe and ankle straps. Her hair was in a half-up, half-down style and cascaded to her derriere. She completed her outfit with drop earrings as her accessory.

The actress captioned the hot post that garnered over 100k likes with, “all i want for Christmas is you 💋.” Her fans ate the pictures up and gave her outfit and hair all the praise. Even Rapper The Game commented, “This dope 👏.”

If Bailey did nothing else in 2022, she gave us style for days. We can’t wait to see how she’s coming in 2023, and we already know she will deliver.

