The Femcees Brought The Looks For Rolling Loud Miami

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Loud Miami was in full effect this past weekend, and the celebrities hit the stage in the most daring looks. City Girls ripped up their set in pink custom latex ensembles while GloRilla served curves in an ornate bodysuit. Of course, this festival is all about the music, but the fashion is what we came to see, period.

Rolling Loud Miami is the world’s largest hip-hop festival. This exciting extravaganza brings together various hip-hop artists, and fans come in droves from all over to witness this fun festival in the sizzling city of Miami! If you scrolled social media this past weekend, you probably saw some of your followers dressed to the nines while enjoying the performances at Rolling Loud in sunny (or rainy) Miami. The worldwide record-breaking hot temperatures didn’t stop this festival from going down, and the stars still brought their A-game regardless of the heat index.

Some of our favorite femcees hit the stage in colorful outfits that deserve a shout-out. From bodysuits to cheeky shorts, the artists dressed for the weather and occasion. And not only did they do their thing on the stage, but they also made a statement with their unique sense of style. Jump in below to see how some of our favorite rappers fashionably brought the heat to Rolling Loud Miami.