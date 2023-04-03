Subscribe
City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival

Published on April 3, 2023

2023 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Dreamville Festival has come and gone but the hot music and sizzling style is still lingering. Some of our favorite celebrities hit the stage in head-turning looks that we are sure added to their exhilarating performances. City Girls churned out a few of their top-charting hits in custom ensembles while Ari Lennox brought her usual sensuality to the stage in an erotic look that left little to the imagination.

Dreamville is a Black-owned musical festival that was started by rapper J. Cole in 2018. The cultural event takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina each year, and its goal is to promote diversity and inclusivity within the community. Thousands of people gather every spring to celebrate music, style, and more. And while we are always here for a good tune, the fashion is what really gives us life, period.

So without further ado, let’s get into this year’s Dreamville Festival celebrity style. Scroll down!

1. City Girls

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

City Girls served body and brazen rap lyrics in these custom L.O.C.A. brown leather bodysuits. The embellished garbs fit Yung Miami and JT like gloves, and their matching thigh-length boots set their looks off. 

2. Ari Lennox

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

It definitely doesn’t get any sexier than Ari Lennox. The R&B crooner blessed the stage in a sheer Natalia Fedner wrap top and convertible skirt that put her chiseled stomach and toned thigh on full display. 

3. Baby Tate

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

Baby Tate was in her year 2000s bag rocking a pleated, denim tennis skirt, a multi-colored top, and multicolored knee-high boots. 

4. Summer Walker

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

Summer Walker was giving festival vibes in a white form-fitting knitted dress that featured splits on both sides. She paired the frock with white, ankle-strap sandals and gold jewelry. 

5. Usher

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

Usher serenaded the crown in a deep blue pants set that featured baggy bottoms and a jacket that he wore open to expose his sculpted chest. He complemented his fly look with sunglasses and white sneakers. 

6. Lil Durk

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

Lil Durk did his thing on the stage in distressed jeans, a white t-shirt and a red and yellow letterman jacket. He accented his casual look with a yellow cap. 

7.  Johnny Venus of EarthGang

2023 Dreamville Music Festival Source:Getty

Johnny Venus of EarthGang gave off rockstar vibes a sleeveless white top and textured bootcut pants. He completed his fashionable look with white sunshades, green fur-adorned shoes, and a mixture of jewelry. 

Ari Lennox City Girls dreamville
