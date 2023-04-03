City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Dreamville Festival has come and gone but the hot music and sizzling style is still lingering. Some of our favorite celebrities hit the stage in head-turning looks that we are sure added to their exhilarating performances. City Girls churned out a few of their top-charting hits in custom ensembles while Ari Lennox brought her usual sensuality to the stage in an erotic look that left little to the imagination.

Dreamville is a Black-owned musical festival that was started by rapper J. Cole in 2018. The cultural event takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina each year, and its goal is to promote diversity and inclusivity within the community. Thousands of people gather every spring to celebrate music, style, and more. And while we are always here for a good tune, the fashion is what really gives us life, period.

So without further ado, let’s get into this year’s Dreamville Festival celebrity style. Scroll down!