Subscribe
Reality TV Stars

Clay Gravesande’s Mother Margarita Gracefully Reads Her Son And Celina Powell On The Devils Antics

Clay Gravesande's mother Margarita took to Instagram to address her son dating Celina Powell and read them for filth using the good Lord's word.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Love Is Blind Season 6 Images of Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree Smith

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

We knew we loved Clay Gravesande’s mother Margarita when we watched her unleash a destructive verbal lashing without so much as raising her voice above a whisper on the season finale of Love Is Blind. Margarita has been nothing but a woman of class and faith and she’s once again proving how graceful she is in response to her son Clay dating hip-hop groupie Celina Powell.

In case you missed it, or tried to avoid it at all costs, Love Is Blind star Clay and OnlyFans model Celina Powell had social media in shambles after announcing they’re an item or whatever. TikTok clips of Celina and shirtless Clay have gone viral. Margarita found herself having to address her son’s escapade. She shared a message on Instastories calling out anyone sending her explicit videos and called her son home to Jesus.

Related Stories

“First, my #1 rule for folks following me on social media. Don’t send me any inappropriate videos…” she wrote. “Second, I didn’t know who CP was until everyone started sending me her Youtube information [throwing up emoji] it’s very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but its a forbidden choice (do better). The deceiver uses old tricks to attack and destroy.”

Living up to her classless reputation, Celina Powell clapped back at Mama Margarita by posting a clip of her sitting in her car blasting 2 Pac’s Hit Em’ Up. Particularly the verse when he raps, “f*ck you and your motherf*cking mama.” Yeah, she went there.

Clay also responded to his mother, seemingly taking heed to her evangelistic message. He reposted her message with the caption, “Heard you mom. My apologies.”

We’ve been on standby waiting to hear what Amber “AD” Desiree has to say, but we have a feeling she will rise above all this mess. Sis is getting her nails done and minding her business.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

Clay Gravesande’s Mother, Margarita, Was The Hero Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6

RELATED TAGS

Celina Powell Clay Gravesande Margarita Gravesande Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Jayda's "Grind Pretty" Cover Release Dinner
Style & Fashion

Jayda Cheaves Apologizes Amid Alleged Swimsuit Design Copy Controversy

Love Is Blind Season 6 Images of Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree Smith
Reality TV Stars

Clay Gravesande’s Mother Margarita Gracefully Reads Her Son And Celina Powell On The Devils Antics

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ In Revealing Distressed Pants And She Ate

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Creates Red Carpet Fashion Magic With Naomi Campbell At Cannes Film Festival

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 13, 2024
Style & Fashion

Love Taraji P Henson’s Newest Streetwear Chic Dior Look? Get The Details Inside

Mother's Day Fibroid Awareness Brunch Hosted By Cynthia Bailey & Kym Lee 5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Love Is Blind Season 6 Images of Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree Smith
Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Gayle King Kicks Off Swimsuit Season On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Trending
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging

28th Annual Webby Awards
Style & Fashion

Keke Palmer Shut Down The Webby Awards In A Striking Sergio Hudson Gown

Coi Leray Is The Face Of The 'Start With Sneakers' Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot
Style & Fashion

Coi Leray Is The Face Of The ‘Start With Sneakers’ Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot

Danielle Brooks for pampers
Lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Motherhood, Career, And Self-Care

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close