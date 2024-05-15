Love Taraji P Henson’s Newest Streetwear Chic Dior Look? Get The Details Inside

Hollywood actress and fashion trendsetter Taraji P. Henson has consistently captivated us with her red carpet ensembles. However, her recent off-duty outfits have sparked a new level of style envy.
In a departure from her usual high fashion choices, the TIME100 honoree embraced streetwear, showcasing a unique head-to-toe denim look from Dior. The style switch-up—envisioned by Taraji herself—is a major moda moment.
Let’s get into the details.
RELATED: ‘TIME 100’ Honoree Taraji P. Henson Is Gorgeous In A Green Custom Thom Browne Gown
Taraji P. Henson rocks a Dior monogram eyeshadow look that we love.
During her visit to New York for Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Fest, Taraji wore a poppin’ mix of luxury tailoring and edgy street style in monochromatic indigo blue. Her outfit featured an oversized hooded jean jacket, a blue monogram bodysuit, and fitted jeans, all from Dior.
RELATED: Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Concert Was The Perfect Way To Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend
Taraji paired her denim coordinates with a blue monogram saddle bag, a monogram belt, and stacked chains. Silver and iced out, one of the Baby Boy star’s chains read, “Taraji” in cursive.
But the bombshell beauty didn’t stop her stand-out look there. She elevated her ensemble with additional silver jewelry, custom rhinestone fangs, and Dior-script eyeshadow.
Taraji’s look was a hit among her fans, who flooded her with praise. The multihyphenate, who recently released a children’s book, shared images of her stunning outfit on May 14.
Within a day, her posts garnered over 140,000 likes and 2,000 comments, a testament to how much Taraji ate up the girlies with this look. Sis, there were no crumbs left.
“THE DETAIL IS LITERALLY SICKENING!!😮💨,” wrote one commenter, alluding to the specifics of this loo we love. While “Yeeessssss ma’am!! It’s givin’ Ms. Cookie Lyon is B-A-C-K like she never left.. and we have definitely missed HEEEEEERRRRRERR!!!!! SEEEEERRRRRVVVVVVEEEEE!!!!“ wrote another reminding us of Taraji’s iconic and unforgettable role as Empire’s Cookie Lyon.
Get the look: Shop Taraji’s Dior pieces below.
Taraji’s streetwear Dior look is a masterclass in modern luxury dressing. It reminds us that fashion should be fun and exciting.
Want to make Taraji’s look your own? For baddies on a budget, look for an oversized denim jacket and matching bottoms. Denim has us in a chokehold this season, so this shouldn’t be hard to find.
Pair the denim with a funky bodysuit and chunky accessories. Look for interesting details like embroidery or subtle logos. Then wear the look with confidence!
For the rich aunties with a little more coins, we’ve pulled key Dior pieces below. Keep scrolling to add to your cart and create your own edgy luxury streetwear moment.
Dior One-Piece Swimsuit in blue oblique technical fabric.
Source: Dior website.
Dior Oversized Hooded Jacket in blue cotton denim with oblique details.
Dior Saddle Belt
Dior Saddle Bag with blue jacquard.
-
