Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT

The R&B diva showcased her unique style in a structured ensemble that could easily be one of the most memorable outfits of 2024.

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Strength Of A Woman Summit

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Just when we think Mary J. Blige is taking a break from slaying, the style icon hits us with another fly look. The Yonkers native posted a picture of herself on Instagram rocking a badass custom ensemble by Bent Kahina, and all we can say is, “Geesh, Mary!”

During her Strength of A Woman Festival (SOAW), the R&B diva showcased her unique style in a structured ensemble that could easily be one of the most memorable outfits of 2024. The look, exclusive to her, featured a blue, textured crop jacket with long sleeves and shoulder pads, worn half zipped up to reveal a hint of cleavage. She paired it with high-waist shorts that accentuated her curvy hips, creating a chic and distinctive look.

Mary J. Blige Latest Look Shows You Why She’s A Style Icon

Related Stories

Blige styled the hot ensemble with matching over-the-knee boots, bejeweled sunglasses, diamond hoop earrings, and an eye-catching nameplate necklace. The “Real Love” singer wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo which stamped the entire look as the ultimate fly girl getup.

Her followers ate the picture up and heavily praised her look in the comment section. “A FASHION ICON. Trendsetter. Legend,” commented one fan. Another pleaded for the multihyphenate to create a clothing line with her exclusive boot collection. “Mary, you’re gonna have to do the outfit and boot combo for sale to the public. 🔥🔥🔥.”

Adding to the excitement of the SOAW festival, Mary J. Blige made a special announcement during her performance. She revealed that she had partnered with renowned designer Giuseppe Zanotti to create a unique fashion item-“The Mary Boot.” This Collaboration, a result of her fans’ requests for something special, is a testament to Mary’s dedication to her fans and her commitment to delivering high-quality fashion

The gold boots were a major fashion statement, and they sold out within days. For updates on restocks, visit Giuseppe Zanotti

DON’T MISS…

Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300

10 Times Mary J. Blige Exuded Big Capricorn Energy With Her Fashion

RELATED TAGS

Mary J. Blige Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 Dreamville Music Festival 7 items
Music

2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations

2024 Strength Of A Woman Summit
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT

Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor
Entrepreneurship

Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor Talks Aiding Image Architects, Entrepreneurship And More

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami’s Latest Look Is Giving Vintage Lil’ Kim Vibes And We Are Here For It

NYC “Queen of R&B Tour” Dinner -SWV & Xscape
Entertainment

Xscape And SWV Celebrate Their ‘Queen Of R&B’ Tour At Brooklyn Chop House

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
Style & Fashion

Is ‘Western Glamour Girl’ An Official Style Aesthetic Yet? If Not, Thanks To Queen Bey, It Should Be

Jayda's "Grind Pretty" Cover Release Dinner
Style & Fashion

Jayda Cheaves Apologizes Amid Alleged Swimsuit Design Copy Controversy

Love Is Blind Season 6 Images of Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree Smith
Reality TV Stars

Clay Gravesande’s Mother Margarita Gracefully Reads Her Son And Celina Powell On The Devils Antics

Trending
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ In Revealing Distressed Pants And She Ate

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Creates Red Carpet Fashion Magic With Naomi Campbell At Cannes Film Festival

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 13, 2024
Style & Fashion

Love Taraji P Henson’s Newest Streetwear Chic Dior Look? Get The Details Inside

Mother's Day Fibroid Awareness Brunch Hosted By Cynthia Bailey & Kym Lee 5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close