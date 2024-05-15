Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ In Revealing Distressed Pants And She Ate

If this is the first tour costume, we can't wait to see the rest!

Published on May 15, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

If Megan Thee Stallion’s inaugural tour outfit in Minnesota is a preview of what the rest of her stage costumes will look like, we are in for a summer treat. The H-town baddie jump-started the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” in Thrifts + Threads distressed pants, giving us a scenic view of her banging body. 

A mesmerizing video of the lyricist on her Instagram shows her owning a hallway as she confidently strutted in the ombre pants to the tunes of her latest song, “BOA.” The pants featured fringe on each leg and were shredded all over, giving us peeks of Megan’s perfect derrière. The “Body” rapper paired her trousers with an ombre bikini top and platform heels. Her loose curls cascaded down her fit back, and she wore a bracelet on each arm and hoop earrings.

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Tour in Distressed Pants

Megan posted the footage along with the caption, “MINNESOTA HOTTIES IM HEREEEE🔥🔥🔥 We streaming BOA in thee VIP LOUNGE 😜.” While her followers were excited about the tour kicking off, they couldn’t escape the trance of seeing the femcee’s body dominate her outfit. “How did the person filming this not pass out,” asked one fan. Another follower couldn’t get over the hair or the cakes. “Idk what’s bouncing more…. The azz or the curls!”

Megan is no stranger to breaking the internet with her hot body. The artist announced her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” earlier this year with a picture of her bare bottom exposed on a flyer, and the hotties were here for it. Now that the tour is officially underway, we hope to see more of Megan’s sexy fashions, toned rump, and the turn-up in each city. Let’s go, Meg!

The “Hot Girl Summer Tour” includes 32 dates across the United States, Europe, and the UK.

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

