Yung Miami’s Latest Look Is Giving Vintage Lil’ Kim Vibes And We Are Here For It

Of course, Yung Miami nailed it.

Published on May 16, 2024

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The Y2K called, and Yung Miami answered! The City Girls rap group member recently stepped out in New York City, rocking a KIM SHUI fashion look that paid homage to Lil’ Kim’s throwback swag. And, of course, Yung Miami nailed it.

There’s something about a good, vintage slay that we can’t deny, especially when done right. Yung Miami made us do double-take and double-tap on her recent Instagram photo, where she posed effortlessly in a red ensemble, creating a classic fashion moment. The femcee sat in front of an array of flowers rocking a hooded crop, a red jacket lined in faux fur on the shoulders and the sleeves, and a matching zipper mini skirt that she wore unzipped, exposing her thighs.

Yung Miami added sheer stockings, red heels, and a black and silver choker necklace to complete her look. Her choice of a Hermès mini Kelly bag was the perfect finishing touch. For her hairstyle, the artist opted for a bang and two topknots, adding a playful element to her overall look.

Yung Miami’s Latest Fashion Look Pays Homage to Rapper Lil’ Kim

As soon as we saw the picture, we immediately thought of the many epic looks that Brooklyn-bred rapper Lil’ Kim would often rock when she first hit the rap scene. Kim was not afraid to be an individual when it came to style. Some of her go-to ensembles included racy outfits covered by colorful furs complemented with diamond jewelry and designer eyewear and shoes. 

No Way Out Tour

Source: KMazur / Getty

We love to see the rappers of this time take the vintage styles from veteran rappers and recreate them to fit today’s fashion aesthetic. Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Miami, JT, Nicki Minaj, GloRilla and more have all taken a page out of the 90s and 00s style book and made it work. This goes to show that not only does history repeat itself, but fashion does, too. 

