Style & Fashion

Law Roach Creates Red Carpet Fashion Magic With Naomi Campbell At Cannes Film Festival

Law Roach pulled himself out of "retirement" to bless Naomi Campbell with this jaw-dropping look.

Published on May 15, 2024

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Law Roach creates magic wherever he goes, and Naomi Campbell’s latest jaw-dropping moment on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is proof. The self-proclaimed image architect, who should probably be referred to as the mad scientist of the fashion world, pulled himself out of retirement once again, turning the legendary supermodel into his muse of the evening.

Naomi Campbell becomes Law Roach’s latest muse out of retirement

The duo struck a pose on the carpet, donning all-black Chanel ensembles. Campbell looked radiant in a Chanel SS97 Couture gown, which featured a black sequin bodice with striped sequin cutouts that cascaded from the waste to the floor.

Law matched her fly in a black and white sequin blazer, partnered with black slacks and a small Chanel clutch.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Campbell wore a center part while her luscious, textured curls fell down her back. She kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for elegant earrings that highlighted the length of her neck.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

The gown, which came from Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall-Winter 1997 collection, was modeled by Campbell once before. She looked phenomenal then, and she looks even better now.

FRANCE-FASHION-CHANEL-LAGERFELD

Source: PIERRE VERDY / Getty

Roach had the fashion world spinning when he announced his retirement in 2023. The image architect is known for masterfully curating style moments that should be observed in a museum. He is a visual storyteller who can turn an old dog towel into an extravagant red carpet, perfectly depicting the tales he wants to tell.

We’re happy he has decided to extend his talents to a select few of Hollywood’s most elite stars, including Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Naomi Campbell

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

