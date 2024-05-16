Subscribe
Is ‘Western Glamour Girl’ An Official Style Aesthetic Yet? If Not, Thanks To Queen Bey, It Should Be

Yess, Sis! We are here for a 'dreamgirl rodeo.'

Published on May 16, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024

Source: METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Queen Bey has once again put everybody on mute with her stunning visuals and fashion prowess. The Cowboy Carter artist is back with another head-turning look and masterclass in cowgirl couture. 

This time, Beyoncé added a mix of glamour girl style to her fit. Yess, Sis! We are here for a ‘dreamgirl rodeo.’

RELATED: Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter

On May 15, the multihyphenate star took to Instagram in an all-black western look that was equal parts fierce and fabulous. Beyoncé dropped a carousel of images of her, her husband, Jay-Z, and others attending the 50th birthday party of a well-known photographer, insider, and creator, Kodak Lens. The event, held at a luxurious venue in Malibu, was a star-studded affair, with many A-list celebrities and fashion influencers in attendance. 

Beyoncé’s mix of Western wear with glitz and glamour is a match made in fashion heaven.

For the birthday celebration, Beyoncé opted for a halter-style dress that accentuated her fabulous figure, complete with a sexy open front that showcased her toned abs. A dramatic fringe duster further elevated the dress, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Her platinum blonde hair, styled in voluminous curls, exuded old-school Hollywood charm, a perfect complement to the glitz aesthetic.

Beyoncé’s accessories added a Western edge. She paired her ensemble with a large, wide-brimmed black cowboy hat and a bolero tie. The contrasting style aesthetics of the Texas native’s outfit were a match made in fashion heaven. 

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey, and party Malibu style.

Fellow “Destiny’s Child” member Kelly Rowland also shined in Beyonce’s carousel pics. The “Motivation” songstress wore a casual outfit that included high-waisted black leather pants, a black blouse, and comfy Jordans. Her platinum blonde blunt bob added a touch of chic to her look.

Kelly and Beyoncé were among several Black Hollywood stars and ‘it girls’ at Malibu’s Soho House for Kodak, a.k.a. Lenny S’, star-studded bash.  Other celebrities reportedly in attendance include Lori Harvey, Savannah James, Karrueche Tran, June Ambrose, Kevin Hart, and Damson Idris.

See photos shared by the photographer below.

Beyoncé Does Viral Drea Kelly Dance In New Clip

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub &amp; Fans React

CHAPS AND CLAPPAS: Beyoncé Serves Cowboy Cakes In Latest IG Post

