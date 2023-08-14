These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL

Everybody and they mama was at Beyonce′’s Renaissance World Tour Atlanta. From Kandi Burruss and her turnt up crew to Chloe x Halle, all the it girls (and guys) were in the building serving looks galore.
By now, dozens of clips from Beyonce′’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour Atlanta have blessed your timeline. It’s safe to say ATL did it big and had one of the biggest celebrity turnouts. By the looks of clips posted on social media, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her girl gang — Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Monyetta Shaw, Toya Johnson, Rasheeda, Yandy Smith, Riley Burruss, Kaela Tucker, and more — had a ball in a VIP suite at the hottest tour of the summer. The RHOA girls weren’t the only celebs in attendance. Summer Walker, Chloe x Halle, Da Brat, 21 Savage, and Mack Wilds were also in the building to see Bey tear it down.
Kandi captioned the viral-worthy clip, “I want to send love to everyone that came & hung out with me for @beyonce’s epic #renaissanceworldtour! Our suites were like having our own private parties within the concert & it was lit!!!!!! I’m already thinking of our next one! Can we come next time Kandi?!
Kandi has a lot of pull in ATL and funds, which may be how she was able to secure a whole #blackgirlmagic suite, but it could also help she gave Destiny’s Child a number one hit with Bills, Bills, Bills. And even back then Kandi knew “she was going to be great,” she told Shannon Sharpe.
Keep scrolling for more celebs at Beyonce′’s Renaissance World Tour when it hit ATL.
1. Summer Walker
Summer Walker was in her own fashion lane at the Renaissance World Tour giving best-dressed in this custom Calechie halter dress, Bottega Veneta boots, a Diva Moda Fashioncouture hat, and a Mugler bag.
2. Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss looked fun and flirty in a metallic triangle bra top with fringe, matching metallic liquid leggings and her hair styled in two curly pigtails.
3. Porsha
Former ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Guobadia gave us Beyonce in her Dangerously In Love era, which was perfect for the Renaissance World Tour since Bey opens the show with the beloved ballad.
4. Yandy Smith
‘LHH’ personality Yandy Smith was pretty in pink to sing her heart out at Bey’s
5. Rasheeda
Boss Lady Rasheeda sparkled in $6500 Givenchy Shark Lock boots paired with a graphic tee, short shorts and a blazer.
6. Monyetta Shaw
‘RHOA’ newbie Monyetta Shaw served in a metallic two-piece short set with black corset top.
7. Baby Tate
Mickey Rapper Baby Tate was draped in diamonds and pearls in this ode to Beyonce’s Alien Superstar.
8. Jesseca “Da Real BB Judy” Dupart
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart stepped out for a much-needed epic date night since welcoming their new baby boy a month ago. Jesseca slayed in a metallic maxi dress with a slit, while her wife Da Brat looked cool, calm, and collected in a trendy utilitarian set. The parents posed for a pic with Jay Z.
9. Mack Wilds
Men love Beyonce too! Actor Mack Wilds was in the building to celebrate Bey wearing a look by Bode and Fendi while his queen Christina and the mother of his children looked swaggy with a blonde buzz cut and Denin Tears shorts.
10. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey gave us a latex moment in a leather bandeau top and pants that showed off her amazing derriere.
11. NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes looked very rich in a bedazzled black top and bottom as she sashayed to her seats.
12. Jayda Cheaves
Influencer Jayda Cheaves was giving bawdy in a barely-there layered pleated mini skirt and top.
13. Toya Wright
Toya dazzled in a sparkling white mesh dress, white shorts, and white oversized sunglasses.
-
8 Essential Back-To-School Staples For Your Child's Wardrobe
-
These Realty TV Favorites Are Joining The Cast Of Zeus Network's 'Baddies East'
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Angela Simmons Gushes Over Yo Gotti: 'He's One Of My Biggest Inspirations'
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Jennifer Hudson: 'My Son Proudly Wears His Afro To A Predominantly White School'
-
#BlackTwitter Dubs Heroic Black Teen Michael B Phelps After Alabama Riverfront Brawl
-
Ciara Announces She's Pregnant With Baby Number 4!